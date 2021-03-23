Barnes Aerospace Celebrates Expansion of Its West Chester, Ohio Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Facility

“While today’s aerospace industry continues to be challenged in light of the global pandemic, we are currently focused on advancing our manufacturing capabilities to best position our business to resume growth as the industry recovers,” said Mike Beck, Senior Vice President, Barnes Group Inc. and President, Barnes Aerospace. “The expansion of our capabilities in our West Chester facility will support our industry-leading quality and delivery performance, creating value for our customers.”

Barnes Aerospace, a business unit of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), today announced the expansion of its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (“MRO”) facility in West Chester, Ohio at a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion. The West Chester MRO operation specializes in a variety of critical machining functions and extensive inspection applications for the global aviation industry.

The Barnes Aerospace West Chester facility is a repair station certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, European Aviation Safety Agency, and the Civil Aviation Administration of China and services some of the world’s largest airline and aviation original equipment manufacturer customers.

About Barnes Aerospace

Barnes Aerospace is a global manufacturer of complex fabricated and precision-machined components and assemblies for turbine engines, nacelles and structures for both commercial and defense-related aircraft. In addition, Barnes Aerospace provides aircraft engine component MRO services for many of the world's major turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and the defense market. It also manufactures and delivers aftermarket spare parts.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by our listing as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.

