 

Top 10 Split Trust Announces Partial Redemption of Preferred Securities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 02:07  |  52   |   |   

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust (the “Fund”) has announced that the Fund will effect a partial redemption of its preferred securities (“Preferred Securities”) in order to maintain an equal number of Preferred Securities and capital units (“Capital Units”) of the Fund outstanding. The partial redemption of the Preferred Securities is being made in connection with the automatic five-year extension of the term of the Fund to March 31, 2026.

Pursuant to the special retraction right granted to securityholders in connection with the extension of Fund, 195,982 Preferred Securities and 418,542 Capital Units were surrendered for retraction. In order to maintain an equal number of Preferred Securities and Capital Units, the Fund will redeem an aggregate of 222,560 Preferred Securities on a pro rata basis from all holders of record of Preferred Securities on March 31, 2021 (the “Repayment Date”), representing approximately 21.725% of the 1,024,436 issued and outstanding Preferred Securities (pre-Special Retraction Right). Each Preferred Security that is redeemed pursuant to the partial redemption will be redeemed at a price equal to $12.50, being the principal amount per Preferred Security, plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon (the “Repayment Price”). The Repayment Price will be paid to holders whose Preferred Securities are redeemed by the Fund within 10 business days following the Repayment Date.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President, CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
www.strathbridge.com
info@strathbridge.com

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell securities of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If securities of the Fund are purchased or sold on such exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying securities of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning securities of the Fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Top10 Sp 6.25 PS 16 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Top 10 Split Trust Announces Partial Redemption of Preferred Securities TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust (the “Fund”) has announced that the Fund will effect a partial redemption of its preferred securities (“Preferred Securities”) in order to maintain an equal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Emerging Markets Report: Medical Technology Disruptor
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions