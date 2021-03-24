Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: On growth course in financial year 2020

Group turnover up 16% to EUR 271.6 million in 2020

Positive turnaround in Germany with turnover growth of 14.6%

Group EBIT almost doubled year on year to EUR 18.8 million

TV advertising campaign successfully launched at the beginning of 2021

Forecast 2021: Group turnover expected to climb by at least 5% year on year, EBIT anticipated at between EUR 20 million and EUR 24 million

Nassau, 24 March 2021 - Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, released its final figures for financial year 2020 today. The Leifheit Group was able to generate turnover of EUR 271.6 million in the past financial year, equating to a year on year rise of 16.0% (2019: EUR 234.0 million). Double-digit growth was recorded across all regions. Development in Germany was particularly pleasing, as the Leifheit Group succeeded in reversing the trend of declining turnover in its domestic market in 2020. The Leifheit Group generated full-year turnover of EUR 107.2 million in Germany in 2020, an increase of 14.6% compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 93.5 million). In addition, the Leifheit Group generated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 18.8 million, which is almost double the previous year's Group EBIT (2019: EUR 9.9 million).

Looking back on financial year 2020, Henner Rinsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG, is positive: "We achieved a clear turnaround in terms of turnover, margin and EBIT trends in financial year 2020. In doing so we also managed to maintain a reliable supply of our customers thanks to our European production and logistics footprint despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. One challenge remains: the growth- and pandemic-related rise in working capital has had an impact on cash flow. We will continue to focus on improving cash flow in 2021. In 2020 we clearly demonstrated that we have made real progress with our Scaling up Success growth strategy. Besides making further investments in consumer advertising, we have also implemented additional streamlining measures, thereby initiating important decisions to increase consumer demand and improve the margin and cost situation in 2021."