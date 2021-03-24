Winnebago Industries Announces Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

-- Record Quarterly Revenues of $839.9 million Up 34.0% Year-Over-Year, Driven by Robust End Consumer Demand -- -- Organic RV Market Share Gains Continue, Rising to 11.5% (+90 Basis Points) on a Trailing Twelve Month Basis -- -- Second Quarter Gross Margin Expansion of 590 Basis Points to 18.6% -- -- Record Reported Diluted EPS of $2.04 Up 300.0%; Record Adjusted EPS of $2.12 Up 216.4% Over Prior Year -- -- Interest in the Outdoors Remains High as Evidenced by Elevated Order Backlogs and Retail Sales Growth --

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Revenues for the Fiscal 2021 second quarter ended February 27, 2021, were $839.9 million, an increase of 34.0% compared to $626.8 million for the Fiscal 2020 period. Gross profit was $156.6 million, an increase of 96.3% compared to $79.8 million for the Fiscal 2020 period. Gross profit margin increased 590 basis points in the quarter, driven by pricing, including lower discounts and allowances, operating leverage, motorhome segment productivity initiatives and favorable segment mix. Operating income was $100.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 237.3% compared to $29.6 million for the second quarter last year. Fiscal 2021 second quarter net income was $69.1 million, an increase of 300.0% compared to $17.3 million in the prior year quarter. Reported earnings per diluted share were $2.04 compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $0.51 in the same period last year. Consolidated adjusted earnings per diluted share increased 216.4% to $2.12 for the second quarter compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.67 in the same period last year. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $108.0 million for the quarter, compared to $45.4 million last year, an increase of 137.7%.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe commented, “We are pleased with the outstanding market and financial results from our second quarter of fiscal 2021, as they reflect the sustained strength of our leading brand portfolio and our world-class team’s commitment to safely deliver high-quality products to our valued dealer network. Winnebago Industries’ golden threads of quality, innovation, and service consistently resonate with end consumers who continue to flock to the great outdoors in search of extraordinary experiences with family and friends and aspire to choose a premium OEM partner. We are seeing strong retail momentum heading into the prime spring season. I am especially excited and extremely grateful for our team’s ability to deliver strong profitability in the midst of a very dynamic environment – this is a testament to their resiliency, the appeal of our innovative product lines, and sustained continuous improvement efforts operationally. Looking forward, our relentless focus on building a premier outdoor lifestyle company to maximize value for our employees, consumers, dealers, and shareholders remains steadfast.”

Towable

Revenues for the Towable segment were $439.3 million for the second quarter, up 55.0% over the prior year, driven by elevated consumer demand for Grand Design and Winnebago branded products. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $62.4 million, up 79.5% over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2% increased 190 basis points, primarily due to pricing and operating leverage. Backlog increased to 39,855 units, an increase of 307.1% over the prior year period, as dealer inventories continue to experience a significant reduction amidst heightened levels of consumer retail demand since the summer of 2020.

Motorhome

Revenues for the Motorhome segment were $382.6 million for the second quarter, up 17.5% from the prior year, driven by continued strong demand for motorhomes, particularly Winnebago branded Class B products. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $51.0 million, up 241.0% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 870 basis points to 13.3% over the prior year, driven by pricing, operating leverage and productivity initiatives. Backlog increased to 14,974 units, an increase of 424.3% over the prior year period, as dealers have experienced sizable reductions to their inventory due to encountering extremely high levels of consumer demand since the summer of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of February 27, 2021, the Company had total outstanding debt of $520.3 million ($600.0 million of debt, net of convertible note discount of $67.5 million, and net of debt issuance costs of $12.2 million) and working capital of $544.0 million. Cash flow from operations was $66.9 million for the first six months of Fiscal 2021, a decrease of $52.2 million from the same period in Fiscal 2020, due to year-over-year changes in working capital that have been required to support increased production and the rapid growth in sales.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On March 17, 2021, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on April 28, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2021.

Mr. Happe continued, “While we are pleased with the exceptional financial and operating results delivered for the second quarter, we are also optimistic about the positive retail and wholesale conditions for the rest of our fiscal year. Our Winnebago Industries teams are working diligently with supplier partners to deliver higher volume levels of product to the market for the foreseeable future. Strong retail demand, low field inventory, and record committed dealer orders set the table for continued robust performance, but it should be especially noted we also believe there is secular and ongoing growth in outdoor lifestyle products as consumer priorities have changed due to the pandemic. We are making well-considered capital investments across our premium brand portfolio to increase capacity to meet this elevated demand and will remain disciplined in managing future production to match healthy market behavior and economic conditions. Winnebago Industries is encouraged by the ramp-up of vaccinations in North America and continues to encourage all our stakeholders to keep their families and themselves healthy as they enjoy the outdoors. Lastly, our company is committed to building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture and working to create more equitable outdoor experiences in our communities. Recent exciting announcements on new Board of Director appointments and a renewed enterprise partnership with the National Park Foundation are proof points of positive progress on this critical journey with much more work ahead to do.”

Conference Call

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Forward Looking Statements

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended February 27, 2021 February 29, 2020 Net revenues $ 839,886 100.0 % $ 626,810 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 683,304 81.4 % 547,028 87.3 % Gross profit 156,582 18.6 % 79,782 12.7 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 53,016 6.3 % 42,164 6.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 3,591 0.4 % 7,974 1.3 % Total operating expenses 56,607 6.7 % 50,138 8.0 % Operating income 99,975 11.9 % 29,644 4.7 % Interest expense 10,052 1.2 % 8,651 1.4 % Non-operating income (311 ) — % (270 ) — % Income before income taxes 90,234 10.7 % 21,263 3.4 % Provision for income taxes 21,166 2.5 % 3,995 0.6 % Net income $ 69,068 8.2 % $ 17,268 2.8 % Income per common share: Basic $ 2.06 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 2.04 $ 0.51 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 33,533 33,614 Diluted 33,910 33,918 Six Months Ended February 27, 2021 February 29, 2020 Net revenues $ 1,633,017 100.0 % $ 1,215,268 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 1,339,431 82.0 % 1,056,873 87.0 % Gross profit 293,586 18.0 % 158,395 13.0 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 101,415 6.2 % 93,269 7.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 7,181 0.4 % 11,588 1.0 % Total operating expenses 108,596 6.7 % 104,857 8.6 % Operating income 184,990 11.3 % 53,538 4.4 % Interest expense 19,993 1.2 % 14,700 1.2 % Non-operating income (217 ) — % (386 ) — % Income before income taxes 165,214 10.1 % 39,224 3.2 % Provision for taxes 38,723 2.4 % 7,888 0.6 % Net income $ 126,491 7.7 % $ 31,336 2.6 % Income per common share: Basic $ 3.77 $ 0.95 Diluted $ 3.74 $ 0.95 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 33,571 32,840 Diluted 33,821 33,143

Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.





Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

February 27, 2021 August 29, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 333,015 $ 292,575 Receivables, net 232,349 220,798 Inventories, net 278,468 182,941 Prepaid expenses and other assets 21,146 17,296 Total current assets 864,978 713,610 Total property, plant, and equipment, net 173,609 174,945 Other assets: Goodwill 348,058 348,058 Other intangible assets, net 397,587 404,768 Investment in life insurance 28,301 27,838 Operating lease assets 27,833 29,463 Other assets 15,429 15,018 Total assets $ 1,855,795 $ 1,713,700 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 144,604 $ 132,490 Income taxes payable — 8,840 Accrued expenses 176,399 159,060 Total current liabilities 321,003 300,390 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, less current maturities 520,284 512,630 Deferred income taxes 16,528 15,608 Unrecognized tax benefits 6,207 6,511 Operating lease liabilities 25,942 27,048 Deferred compensation benefits, net of current portion 10,521 11,130 Other 12,946 12,917 Total non-current liabilities 592,428 585,844 Stockholders' equity 942,364 827,466 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,855,795 $ 1,713,700





Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended (in thousands) February 27, 2021 February 29, 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 126,491 $ 31,336 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 8,559 7,720 Amortization of intangibles 7,181 11,588 Non-cash interest expense, net 6,769 4,182 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,229 1,457 Last in, first-out expense 552 664 Stock-based compensation 6,981 3,640 Deferred income taxes 914 576 Other, net (3,460 ) 252 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables (11,547 ) 11,734 Inventories (96,079 ) 45,275 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,321 (4,081 ) Accounts payable 12,487 4,688 Income taxes and unrecognized tax benefits (10,698 ) (966 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,222 1,099 Net cash provided by operating activities 66,922 119,164 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (14,920 ) (19,057 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (264,280 ) Proceeds from sale of property 7,778 — Other, net (223 ) 179 Net cash used in investing activities (7,365 ) (283,158 ) Financing activities: Borrowings on long-term debt 1,647,764 1,412,294 Repayments on long-term debt (1,647,764 ) (1,115,044 ) Purchase of convertible bond hedge — (70,800 ) Proceeds from issuance of warrants — 42,210 Payments of cash dividends (8,075 ) (7,174 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (12,109 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (224 ) (10,761 ) Other, net 1,291 (1,223 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (19,117 ) 249,502 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 40,440 85,508 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 292,575 37,431 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 333,015 $ 122,939 Supplement cash flow disclosure: Income taxes paid, net $ 47,804 $ 7,652 Interest paid $ 12,244 $ 9,938 Non-cash transactions: Issuance of Winnebago common stock for acquisition of business $ — $ 92,572 Capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 195 $ 118





Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) - Towable

(in thousands, except unit data)

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) February 27, 2021 % of Revenues February 29, 2020 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 439,284 $ 283,463 $ 155,821 55.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 62,366 14.2 % 34,746 12.3 % 27,620 79.5 % Three Months Ended Unit deliveries February 27, 2021 Product Mix(1) February 29, 2020 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Travel trailer 8,876 65.7 % 5,446 62.4 % 3,430 63.0 % Fifth wheel 4,632 34.3 % 3,287 37.6 % 1,345 40.9 % Total towables 13,508 100.0 % 8,733 100.0 % 4,775 54.7 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) February 27, 2021 % of Revenues February 29, 2020 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 894,185 $ 624,713 $ 269,472 43.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 125,509 14.0 % 70,531 11.3 % 54,978 77.9 % Six Months Ended Unit deliveries February 27, 2021 Product Mix(1) February 29, 2020 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Travel trailer 18,036 65.1 % 11,782 60.9 % 6,254 53.1 % Fifth wheel 9,686 34.9 % 7,550 39.1 % 2,136 28.3 % Total towables 27,722 100.0 % 19,332 100.0 % 8,390 43.4 % ($ in thousands) February 27, 2021 February 29, 2020 Change % Change Backlog(2) Units 39,855 9,790 30,065 307.1 % Dollars $ 1,206,695 $ 330,738 $ 875,957 264.8 % Dealer Inventory Units 15,952 19,731 (3,779 ) (19.2 )%

(1) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.

(2) We include in our backlog all accepted orders from dealers which generally have been requested to be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty and, therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.





Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) - Motorhome

(in thousands, except unit data)

Three Months Ended (in thousands) February 27, 2021 % of Revenues February 29, 2020 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 382,575 $ 325,542 $ 57,033 17.5 % Adjusted EBITDA 50,969 13.3 % 14,946 4.6 % 36,023 241.0 % Three Months Ended Unit deliveries February 27, 2021 Product Mix(1) February 29, 2020 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Class A 704 24.4 % 843 37.7 % (139 ) (16.5 )% Class B 1,419 49.2 % 784 35.0 % 635 81.0 % Class C 762 26.4 % 612 27.3 % 150 24.5 % Total motorhomes 2,885 100.0 % 2,239 100.0 % 646 28.9 % Six Months Ended (in thousands, except ASP) February 27, 2021 % of Revenues February 29, 2020 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 704,964 $ 551,433 $ 153,531 27.8 % Adjusted EBITDA 81,312 11.5 % 24,277 4.4 % 57,035 234.9 % Six Months Ended Unit deliveries February 27, 2021 Product Mix(1) February 29, 2020 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Class A 1,302 25.0 % 1,242 30.1 % 60 4.8 % Class B 2,517 48.3 % 1,593 38.7 % 924 58.0 % Class C 1,396 26.7 % 1,286 31.2 % 110 8.6 % Total motorhomes 5,215 100.0 % 4,121 100.0 % 1,094 26.5 % ($ in thousands) February 27, 2021 February 29, 2020 Change % Change Backlog(2) Units 14,974 2,856 12,118 424.3 % Dollars $ 1,816,503 $ 394,570 $ 1,421,933 360.4 % Dealer Inventory Units 2,739 5,507 (2,768 ) (50.3 )%

(1) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.

(2) We include in our backlog all accepted orders from dealers which generally have been requested to be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty and, therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.





Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), have been provided as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the accompanying news release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the news release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

The following table reconciles Diluted income per share to Adjusted diluted income per share:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 27, 2021 February 29, 2020 February 27, 2021 February 29, 2020 Diluted income per share(1) $ 2.04 $ 0.51 $ 3.74 $ 0.95 Pretax acquisition-related costs(2) — — — 0.30 Pretax acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up — 0.11 — 0.15 Pretax non-cash interest expense(3) 0.10 0.09 0.20 0.13 Gain on sale of property and equipment — — (0.11 ) — Impact of convertible share dilution(4) 0.01 — — — Tax impact of adjustments(5) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.02 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted diluted income per share $ 2.12 $ 0.67 $ 3.82 $ 1.41

(1) Per share numbers may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Represents transaction-closing costs.

(3) Non-cash interest expense associated with the Convertible Notes issued related to our acquisition of Newmar.

(4) Represents the dilution of convertible notes (the average market price became higher than the strike price in the second quarter of FY21).

(5) Income tax charge calculated using the statutory tax rate for the U.S. of 21.0% for both periods presented.





The following table reconciles net income to consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) February 27, 2021 February 29, 2020 February 27, 2021 February 29, 2020 Net (loss) income $ 69,068 $ 17,268 $ 126,491 $ 31,336 Interest expense 10,052 8,651 19,993 14,700 Provision for income taxes 21,166 3,995 38,723 7,888 Depreciation 4,399 4,134 8,559 7,720 Amortization of intangible assets 3,591 7,974 7,181 11,588 EBITDA 108,276 42,022 200,947 73,232 Acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up — 3,634 — 4,810 Acquisition-related costs — — — 9,950 Restructuring expenses — 43 93 (129 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment — — (3,565 ) — Non-operating income (311 ) (270 ) (217 ) (386 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,965 $ 45,429 $ 197,258 $ 87,477

We have provided non-GAAP performance measures of Adjusted diluted income per share, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA as comparable measures to illustrate the effect of non-recurring transactions occurring during the reported periods and improve comparability of our results from period to period. Adjusted diluted income per share is defined as income per share adjusted for items that impact the comparability of our results from period to period. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and other adjustments made in order to present comparable results from period to period. We believe Adjusted diluted income per share and Adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information about our operating performance because these measures exclude amounts that we do not consider part of our core operating results when assessing our performance. Examples of items excluded from Adjusted income per share include acquisition-related costs, acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up, non-cash interest expense, and the tax impact of the adjustments. Examples of items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA include acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up, acquisition-related costs, restructuring expenses, gain or loss on the sale of property and equipment, and non-operating income.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures (a) to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance and trends as well as our performance relative to competitors and peers; (b) to measure operational profitability on a consistent basis; (c) in presentations to the members of our board of directors to enable our board of directors to have the same measurement basis of operating performance as is used by management in its assessments of performance and in forecasting and budgeting for our company; (d) to evaluate potential acquisitions; and (e) to ensure compliance with restricted activities under the terms of our ABL credit facility and outstanding notes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.