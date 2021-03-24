TurboChef Announces the Next Breakthrough in Cooking Technology

PLEXOR provides a multi-technology, flexible cooking platform in an optimized footprint. Automated oven loading and unloading ensure precise cooking, while reducing labor and maximizing kitchen efficiency. PLEXOR’s first of a kind modular design provides the flexibility to operate up to three different oven modules with a single user interface and with a single plug. Impingement, rapid cook, and TurboVect oven modules can be configured in any combination and field swapped in the event the end user’s menu mix or needs change.

TurboChef Technologies, LLC, a leader in accelerated cooking technologies, and a Middleby Corporation company (NASDAQ: MIDD), introduces PLEXOR, a generational advancement in ventless, automated, modular, and high-speed cooking.

“Middleby is committed to delivering solutions that simplify our customers’ operations and optimize labor, speed of service, physical space, and product quality,” said James K. Pool III, Middleby Chief Technology and Operations Officer. “Our recent recognition by the National Restaurant Association as a recipient of the 2021 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Award validates the impact the PLEXOR will have on making foodservice operations more efficient and ultimately, more profitable.”

ABOUT TURBOCHEF TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

TurboChef Technologies, LLC is a leading provider of equipment, technology, and services focused on the high-speed preparation of food products for the worldwide commercial foodservice industry. TurboChef's user-friendly speed cook ovens employ proprietary combinations of heating technologies to cook a variety of food products at speeds faster than that of conventional heating methods, and to quality standards that are comparable or superior.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets, APW Wyott, Bakers Pride, Beech, BKI, Blodgett, Blodgett Combi, Blodgett Range, Bloomfield, Britannia, Carter-Hoffmann, Celfrost, Concordia, CookTek, Crown, CTX, Desmon, Deutsche Beverage, Doyon, Eswood, EVO, Firex, Follett, frifri, Giga, Globe, Goldstein, Holman, Houno, IMC, Induc, Ink Kegs, Inline Filling Systems, Jade, JoeTap, Josper, L2F, Lang, Lincat, MagiKitch'n, Market Forge, Marsal, Meheen, Middleby Marshall, MPC, Nieco, Nu-Vu, PerfectFry, Pitco, QualServ, RAM, Southbend, Ss Brewtech, Star, Starline, Sveba Dahlen, Synesso, Tank, Taylor, Thor, Toastmaster, TurboChef, Ultrafryer, Varimixer, Wells Wild Goose and Wunder-Bar.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, please visit www.middleby.com.

