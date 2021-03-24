 

New Advanced Energy Compact Power Factor Correction Module Enables Greater Power Efficiency for Wide Range of High-Voltage Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced the launch of the Artesyn AIF06ZPFC series, a power factor correction (PFC) module that packs greater efficiency and density into a compact brick, the size of a smartphone. The AIF06ZPFC module is ideal for a wide range of high-voltage applications including medical devices, unmanned aerial and terranean vehicles, and industrial applications where extreme heat and cold are a significant factor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005236/en/

Advanced Energy's new Artesyn AIF06ZPFC series power factor correction (PFC) module packs greater efficiency and density into a compact brick, the size of a smartphone. The AIF06ZPFC module is ideal for a wide range of high-voltage applications including medical devices, unmanned aerial and terranean vehicles, and industrial applications where extreme heat and cold are a significant factor. The AIF06ZPFC series provides even better performance than our previous generation module, with greater efficiency and more functionality, including digital control and internal inrush limiting. This all combines to make the AIF06ZPFC easier to integrate and use. (Photo: Business Wire)

Advanced Energy's new Artesyn AIF06ZPFC series power factor correction (PFC) module packs greater efficiency and density into a compact brick, the size of a smartphone. The AIF06ZPFC module is ideal for a wide range of high-voltage applications including medical devices, unmanned aerial and terranean vehicles, and industrial applications where extreme heat and cold are a significant factor. The AIF06ZPFC series provides even better performance than our previous generation module, with greater efficiency and more functionality, including digital control and internal inrush limiting. This all combines to make the AIF06ZPFC easier to integrate and use. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly reliable power conversion solutions, we continuously strive to stay ahead of the innovation curve to meet the needs of our customers—often before they know what they need,” said Andy Brown, director of technical marketing, DC-DC, Advanced Energy. “The AIF06ZPFC series provides even better performance than our previous generation module, with greater efficiency and more functionality, including digital control and internal inrush limiting. This all combines to make the AIF06ZPFC easier to integrate and use, and we are already seeing some really interesting applications for this compact PFC brick.”

The AIF06ZPFC allows customers to pack more power into an application without having to increase the size of the module. Rated at 2400 watts, the module has a high conversion efficiency of 97.3 percent and provides a nominal non-isolated output voltage of 400 Vdc. This module series can be used as a standalone power supply in a diverse set of applications such as dental X-ray equipment, insulation tests, process control and automation and high-voltage motors and pumps. It is also ideal for applications such as tethered drones, where a high DC voltage source at low current is needed for power transmission over longer distances.

The AIF06ZPFC offers extensive monitoring, protection and adjustment capabilities, enabling applications to meet next-generation digital requirements. The built-in Power Management Bus (PMBus) interface provides a full suite of commands and controls. The interface enables digital communication with other connected factory software and applications to deliver on the promise of Industry 4.0. The module also features a built-in, market-leading and patented inrush limit control function, which significantly simplifies application design for engineers by eliminating the standard industry requirement to provide this function with external equipment.

The AIF06ZPFC is available from Advanced Energy’s global network of sales representatives, distributors and value-added resellers. Full product details and technical specifications are published in the data sheet and on the product page of the company website.

About Advanced Energy
 Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing, server storage and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

Advanced Energy Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Advanced Energy Compact Power Factor Correction Module Enables Greater Power Efficiency for Wide Range of High-Voltage Applications Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced the launch of the Artesyn AIF06ZPFC series, a power factor correction (PFC) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Bentley Acceleration Initiatives Launches OpenTower iQ, a Digital Co-Venture with Visual ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Advanced Energy Inducted Into Environmental Hall of Fame by Philippine Economic Zone Authority
02.03.21
Advanced Energy Unveils 48-Volt DC-Input Power Supply for Telecom and Computing Applications
01.03.21
Advanced Energy to Participate at Five Upcoming Investor Conferences