 

EQS-News Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion presents update on its growth strategy at capital markets day

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 06:35  |  93   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion presents update on its growth strategy at capital markets day

25.03.2021 / 06:35

Media Release
25 March 2021, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Sensirion presents update on its growth strategy at capital markets day

Today, 25 March 2021, at its first capital markets day Sensirion will present an update on its growth strategy and mid-term outlook.

Four strategic focuses
Sensirion Holding AG's growth strategy is based on four strategic focuses: driving market and cost leadership in Sensirion's core markets of humidity and flow, becoming market leader for the entire environmental market, developing technologies for long-term growth, and - as foundation for the whole strategy - Sensirion's unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Sensirion will present more details on its growth strategy in the presentation taking place this afternoon. The presentation will be available at www.sensirion.com/capital-markets-day on 25 March 2021 from around 06:30 CET / 05:30 GMT / 01:30 EDT.

Mid-term outlook
Sensirion views many promising additional business opportunities. To support this growth strategy, Sensirion intends to maintain the current level of R&D spending of 22-24% of revenue, while keeping the accounting principle of almost fully expensing R&D spending. Averaging over 3-5 years and assuming unchanged foreign currency exchange rates, Sensirion expects mid-term annual revenue growth in the low- to mid-tens percentage range, the gross margin to remain stable, and the mid-term EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-tens percentage range.

Registration, presenters, and agenda of the capital markets day
We cordially invite you to Sensirion's capital markets day 2021. The event will start at 13:30 CET and will take place virtually via Microsoft Teams. If you are planning to attend, we kindly ask you to register for the event via the following website until today 10:00 CET: www.sensirion.com/capital-markets-day. You will receive the login data via email shortly before the event starts. We look forward to welcoming you online.

Seite 1 von 4
Sensirion Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion presents update on its growth strategy at capital markets day EQS Group-News: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion presents update on its growth strategy at capital markets day 25.03.2021 / 06:35 Media Release 25 March 2021, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities plant Ausschüttung einer Dividende von 1,00 EUR je Aktie für das ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Orbis AG; Bieter: Hörmann Digital Beteiligungs GmbH
artnet AG: Artnet will digitale Kunst versteigern und Kryptowährungen akzeptieren
DGAP-News: LPKF blickt trotz Corona auf ein erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr 2020 zurück
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest schließt erfolgreich eine Folgeemission von EUR 40 Mio. zu einem Preis von ...
DGAP-News: FOLLOWING OVERWHELMING SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT, NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION IN FURTHER ...
artnet AG: Artnet Introduces NFT and Crypto Currency Initiative
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 15 / 2021) with a leading international ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion präsentiert am Investorentag ihre aktualisierte Wachstumsstrategie (deutsch)
06:35 Uhr
EQS-News: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion präsentiert am Investorentag ihre aktualisierte Wachstumsstrategie
16.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Ramp-ups von neuen Produktfamilien und COVID-19-bedingte Nachfrage nach Sensoren für Beatmungsgeräte führten zu starkem Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
16.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Ramp-ups of new product families and COVID-19-related demand for sensors for ventilators resulted in strong full-year 2020
16.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Ramp-ups von neuen Produktfamilien und COVID-19-bedingte Nachfrage nach Sensoren für Beatmungsgeräte führten zu starkem Geschäftsjahr 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
11
Sensirion