 

Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 07:00  |  19   |   |   

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) announces its first commercial delivery of a new temperature indication solution to market with SpotSee, the global leader in shock, vibration and temperature monitoring through low-cost, connected solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005949/en/

More info and pre-order: https://www.ynvisible.com/tempsafe (Photo: Business Wire)

More info and pre-order: https://www.ynvisible.com/tempsafe (Photo: Business Wire)

Working with SpotSee, Ynvisible tailored a low power, branded, calibrated temperature indication label for cold-chain and temperature-controlled shipment and storage of goods such as blood bags, premium foods, biomaterials, and medicines. Ynvisible manufactures the electrochromic display in high volumes and delivers the display driving protocol, while supporting the integration of the display in the final smart-label. Ynvisible's displays allow users to view the indication with the unaided eye.

“With the TempSafe Electrocard, we now expand our solutions offering with a temperature measuring electronic smart-label, a fully customizable time/temperature indicator solution, that can achieve sub-zero temperatures, as well as visually indicate Above and Below thresholds with Ynvisible´s electrochromic displays." says Tony Fonk, CEO SpotSee.

“Ynvisible's design, prototyping, printed electronics production, and technology transfer services make speed to market easy for our customers," continues Tommy Hoglund, VP of Sales and Marketing Ynvisible.

“We are honored to work with the industry experts to design, produce, and market a smart label solution incorporating ynvisible printed electrochromic displays. TempSafe Electrocard are the first temperature indicators in market to incorporate Ynvisible’s low-power, printed electrochromic display," says Michael Robinson, CEO Ynvisible.

"Ynvisible is now increasingly focused on the smart-label markets. We have proven our ability to produce hundreds of thousands of electrochromic displays in roll-to-roll format. This format makes it easy for scalable integration into smart labels. We can print in several tens of millions of units per year. Our customers’ solutions will benefit from our electrochromic display know-how and production capacity.” Mr. Robinson continues.

Seite 1 von 4
Ynvisible Interactive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Ynvisible, wird das was?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) announces its first commercial delivery of a new temperature indication solution to market with SpotSee, the global leader in shock, vibration and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Alta Equipment Group Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $315 Million of Senior ...
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No March Cash Distribution
Median Technologies Launches a Capital Increase via a Private Placement
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Ynvisible und SpotSee melden Markteinführung der neuen Temperaturanzeigelösung TempSafe Electrocard
24.03.21
Ynvisible Interactive gibt Vorverlegung des Ablaufdatums von Optionsscheinen bekannt
18.03.21
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
12.03.21
Square, Dt. Telekom, Barrick, Porsche, CD Project, SGL Carbon uvm. – Die Fragen zur Börsen-Show
11.03.21
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
09.03.21
Maydorns Meinung: Markt, Bitcoin, Ynvisible, Dt. Post, Disney, Apple, Tesla, BYD, Xinyi, Saubere Zukunft, Varta
09.03.21
Ynvisible, Evonik und Epishine stellen energieautarke, intelligente Beschilderungslösung vor
09.03.21
Ynvisible, Evonik and Epishine Showcase A Self-Powered Smart Signage Solution
04.03.21
Maydorn: VW, Delivery Hero, HelloFresh, Siemens Energy, JinkoSolar, Apple, Tesla, Varta, Ynvisible
23.02.21
Ynvisible und SpotSee beginnen Zusammenarbeit, um neue Temperaturanzeigelösungen auf den Markt zu bringen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
691
Ynvisible, wird das was?