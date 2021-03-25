 

Tryg A/S announces completion of rights issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 07:54  |  34   |   |   

Tryg A/S announces completion of rights issue 


Tryg A/S ("Tryg" or the "Company") today announces that the offering (the "Offering") of 352,505,989 new shares (the "New Shares") pursuant to the prospectus dated 1 March 2021 (the "Prospectus") will be completed as Tryg has received confirmation from Danske Bank A/S and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc as joint global coordinators and bookrunners (the "Joint Global Coordinators"), on behalf of Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, HSBC Continental Europe and Nordea Danmark, filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland as joint lead managers (jointly with the Joint Global Coordinators, the "Managers"), that none of the limited termination rights under the underwriting agreement dated 1 March 2021 to withdraw the Offering have become relevant. The Offering will be completed upon registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority which will take place later today as soon as practically possible.
Defined terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined herein, have the same meanings as set out in the Prospectus.

Admission to trading and official listing of the New Shares under the existing ISIN code, DK0060636678, on Nasdaq Copenhagen is expected to take place on 29 March 2021. As soon as possible thereafter, the interim ISIN code of the Interim Shares, DK0061534534, will be merged with the ISIN code of the Existing Shares, DK0060636678, and the Interim Shares will automatically be converted into New Shares, expected to take place on 30 March 2021.

