Tryg A/S announces completion of rights issue
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR IN THE REPUBLIC OF ITALY, SWITZERLAND, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE ONSHORE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, THE DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE, THE ABU DHABI GLOBAL MARKET, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, HONG KONG, THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF, AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS, AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN IN
ANY JURISDICTION. INVESTORS SHOULD NOT SUBSCRIBE FOR, PURCHASE, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE, SELL OR OTHERWISE DISPOSE OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN EXCEPT IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE
SECURITIES LAWS AND ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN AND INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE PROSPECTUS.
PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
Tryg A/S announces completion of rights issue
Tryg A/S ("Tryg" or the "Company") today announces that the offering (the "Offering") of 352,505,989 new shares (the "New Shares") pursuant to the prospectus dated 1 March 2021 (the "Prospectus") will be completed as Tryg has received confirmation from Danske Bank A/S and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc as joint global coordinators and bookrunners (the "Joint Global Coordinators"), on behalf of Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, HSBC Continental Europe and Nordea Danmark, filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland as joint lead managers (jointly with the Joint Global Coordinators, the "Managers"), that none of the limited termination rights under the underwriting agreement dated 1 March 2021 to withdraw the Offering have become relevant. The Offering will be completed upon registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority which will take place later today as soon as practically possible.
Defined terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined herein, have the same meanings as set out in the Prospectus.
Admission to trading and official listing of the New Shares under the existing ISIN code, DK0060636678, on Nasdaq Copenhagen is expected to take place on 29 March 2021. As soon as possible thereafter, the interim ISIN code of the Interim Shares, DK0061534534, will be merged with the ISIN code of the Existing Shares, DK0060636678, and the Interim Shares will automatically be converted into New Shares, expected to take place on 30 March 2021.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare