u-blox AG: u-blox announces first timing solutions based on L1 and L5 GNSS signals

u-blox announces first timing solutions based on L1 and L5 GNSS signals

The new L1/L5 timing modules and antenna supplement the company's existing L1/L2 product portfolio, offering increased robustness and accessibility.

Thalwil, Switzerland - March 25, 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has announced its first multi-band high accuracy timing solutions to concurrently support the L1 and L5 GNSS (global navigation satellite system) signals. The ZED-F9T-10B and LEA-F9T-10B timing modules, and the RCB-F9T-1 timing card deliver nanosecond-level timing accuracies required to synchronize cellular network base stations and smart power grids. The ANN-MB1 L1/L5 multi-band antenna completes the offering, making it easy to evaluate the performance of the timing modules and develop high precision solutions for heavy machinery, ground robotics, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The timing modules' multi-band capability allows them to compensate the ionosphere error from all GNSS satellite constellations and reduce the timing error under clear skies to less than five nanoseconds without the need for an external GNSS correction service. To achieve maximum performance, the modules track signals from as many satellites as possible.

L1/L5 timing modules future-proof solutions

With satellite constellations transmitting signals on the L5 band nearing completion, the L1/L5 signal combination is becoming a viable option to complement the existing product portfolio based on L1 and L2 signals. Modernized L5 signals are expected to deliver improved performance, especially in difficult urban conditions. Because L5 signals fall within the protected ARNS (aeronautical radionavigation service) frequency band, they are also less subject to RF interference.