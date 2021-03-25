

DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



The Annual General Meeting of SSH Communications Security Corporation took place at company HQ, Helsinki, Finland, today on 25 March 2021. In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders’ and their proxy representatives’ presence at the venue of the meeting. The shareholders of the company participated in the meeting and exercised their shareholder’s rights by voting in advance. Annual General Meeting approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors and the major shareholders to Annual General Meeting.

Annual General Meeting has unanimously adopted the financial statement and consolidated financial statement and granted discharge from liability to the Board members and CEOs who have been active during the accounting period between January 1st 2020 and December 31st 2020.



Annual General Meeting approved, that the loss shown by the parent company’s financial statement is registered into the profit and loss account and no dividend is paid.



Annual General Meeting decided to adopt the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies.