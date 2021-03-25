DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
The Annual General Meeting of SSH Communications Security Corporation took place at company HQ, Helsinki, Finland, today on 25 March 2021. In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders’ and their proxy representatives’ presence at the venue of the meeting. The shareholders of the company participated in the meeting and exercised their shareholder’s rights by voting in advance. Annual General Meeting approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors and the major shareholders to Annual General Meeting.
Annual General Meeting has unanimously adopted the financial statement and consolidated financial statement and granted discharge from liability to the Board members and CEOs who have been active
during the accounting period between January 1st 2020 and December 31st 2020.
Annual General Meeting approved, that the loss shown by the parent company’s financial statement is registered into the profit and loss account and no dividend is paid.
Annual General Meeting decided to adopt the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies.
At the Annual General Meeting, Henri Österlund, Kai Tavakka, Sampo Kellomäki and Christian Fredrikson (new member) were elected as directors of the company’s Board of Directors.
At the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors, which was held after the Annual General Meeting, Henri Österlund was elected as the Chairman.
Annual General Meeting approved following annual compensation for the Board of Directors: 28.800 euros for Chairman and 24.000 euros for other members of the Board.
The Authorized Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy was re-elected as the auditor of the company. Ernst & Young Oy has informed that Erkka Talvinko will continue to act as the accountant with the main responsibility.
The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to decide upon the issuing of a maximum of 6,000,000 shares as a share issue against payment or by giving stock options or other special rights entitling to shares, in accordance with Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, either according to the shareholders’ pre-emptive right to share subscription or deviating from this right, in one or more tranches. Based on the authorization, it can be either issuing of new shares or transfer of own shares, which the company possibly has in its possession.
