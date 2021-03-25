Evonik Finance B.V.: Evonik Finance B.V.: Notification of publication of financial reports in accordance with the EU transparency directive

EQS-News: Evonik Finance B.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results

25.03.2021 / 12:56

The audited financial report 2020 [ https://corporate.evonik.de/en/investor-relations/bonds-rating/dip ] of Evonik Finance B.V. has been published on the homepage of Evonik Industries AG (www.evonik.com). In addition to that the report is available on the homepage of bourse Luxembourg (www.bourse.lu) as the officially appointed system for central filling of required information.



