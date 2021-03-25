 

DGAP-News Evonik Finance B.V.: Evonik Finance B.V.: Notification of publication of financial reports in accordance with the EU transparency directive

Evonik Finance B.V.: Evonik Finance B.V.: Notification of publication of financial reports in accordance with the EU transparency directive

25.03.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The audited financial report 2020 [https://corporate.evonik.de/en/investor-relations/bonds-rating/dip] of Evonik Finance B.V. has been published on the homepage of Evonik Industries AG (www.evonik.com). In addition to that the report is available on the homepage of bourse Luxembourg (www.bourse.lu) as the officially appointed system for central filling of required information.
 

