VIQ Solutions to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX:VQS and OTCQX:VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after market close on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. VIQ management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, April 8 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website at www.viqsolutions.com/investors or by dialing 1-833-378-1030 (North America toll-free) or +1-236-712-2544 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 4689678. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.