Sword Group Shares and voting rights

INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2021


Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965


Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965


Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,535,865


Dividends

€7.2 per share (of which €2.4 interim dividend already distributed in 2020) Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting
Ex-date: 2021 May 7th - Payment: 2021 May 11th

Calendar

26/04/21
Publication of 2021 First Quarter Revenue

28/07/21
Publication of 2021 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group
Sword has 1,900+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market Euronext Paris Compartment B
ISIN Code FR0004180578
ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices CAC Small CAC Mid & Small CAC All-Tradable CAC All-Share

Sword Group - SE 2, Rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof 

19:30 Uhr
Sword Group: H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement
19:10 Uhr
Sword Group: Availability of the 2020 Financial Report
18:00 Uhr
Sword Group: EOGM Notice Convocation April 28 2021 - Only available in French
18:00 Uhr
Sword Group: Arrangements for making available the preparatory documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 28 April 2021 - Only avalaible in French
10.03.21
Sword Group: FY2020 Results - 2021 Objectives: Organic Growth: +13% - EBITDA Margin: 13%