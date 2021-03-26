 
checkAd

GINSMS Announces Audited Financial Results for the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 22:00  |  47   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (the “Corporation” or “GINSMS”) is pleased to announce that its audited financial statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 have been filed today on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com.

On February 11, 2021, GINSMS had disclosed through the issuance of a press release unaudited financial results for the three-month and the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and provided financial forecasts for the 2021 financial year. This financial disclosure was done in advance of today’s filing of the audited financial statements of the Corporation to allow GINSMS’ ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited (“BHL”), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS’ financial information in the preparation of BHL’s financial statements.

GINSMS’ financial information for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 was prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

GINSMS is pleased to report that there is no significant change between the audited financial statements filed today and the unaudited financial information it disclosed earlier on February 11, 2021, except for the following amendments:

(1) Amendment of the profit / (loss) per share – basic (In Canadian cents) from (0.002) cents to (0.001) cents for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The loss per share – basic (In Canadian cents) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 remained unchanged.
   
(2) Amendment of the profit / (loss) per share – diluted (In Canadian cents) from N/A cents to 0.06 cents for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The profit / (loss) per share – diluted (In Canadian cents) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 remained unchanged.
   
(3) Amendment of the unallocated segment liabilities and total segment liabilities from $2,319,958 and $7,437,216 to $2,319,955 and $7,437,213 as at December 31, 2020 respectively.

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and have successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.
Joel Chin, CEO
Tel: +65-6441-1029
Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


GINSMS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GINSMS Announces Audited Financial Results for the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2020 CALGARY, Alberta, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (the “Corporation” or “GINSMS”) is pleased to announce that its audited financial statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 have been filed today on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Plug Power and Alpine F1 Team Connect for Unique Collaboration
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
UPDATE: DMG Blockchain Solutions and Argo Blockchain to Launch the First Clean Energy Bitcoin Mining Pool
Alcanna Reports 7.6% Growth in Same Store Liquor Sales and Strong Growth in Profitability in the ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin