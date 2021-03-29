 
Coor signs new Nordic IFM agreement with PostNord

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor has signed a new Nordic IFM agreement with PostNord. Fully implemented, the assignment will have an annual contract value of some SEK 120 M. The contract is for a period of four years and includes an option to extend it for a further four years. 

The assignment started on 1 January 2021 in Denmark, and service delivery will begin in Sweden, Norway and Finland  on 1 July 2021. The delivery includes cleaning, outdoor environment, internal waste management, coffee & water dispensers, as well as janitorial and internal services to all of PostNord's properties in the Nordics, with a total building area of some 1,500,000 m2.

"We're delighted that PostNord has shown us this confidence. The agreement is further confirmation of our position as Nordic market leader in IFM," commented AnnaCarin Grandin, CEO and President at Coor.

For more information, images etc. please visit www.coor.com or contact:

AnnaCarin Grandin, President and CEO, Coor
+46 10 559 57 70
annacarin.grandin@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor
+46 10 559 55 19
magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, "Danish Police,  Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

