Torsten Wegener joins the adesso SE Executive Board as an additional member / Executive Board contract with Dirk Pothen extended

The Supervisory Board of adesso SE appoints Torsten Wegener to the Executive Board effective as of 1 April 2021, which will then consist of six members. By strengthening the management team in this way, the IT service provider is taking account of its rapid growth, the diversification of business areas and target industries, and its further internationalisation. By reappointing Dirk Pothen and extending his by the end of September 2021 ending contract until 2026, the Supervisory Board is also ensuring continuity in adesso's successful management team.

Torsten Wegener (54) will assume responsibility on the Executive Board of adesso SE for the interdisciplinary technology business units "Data & Analytics" and "Microsoft", for which Dirk Pothen and Andreas Prenneis were previously responsible on the Executive Board. From the second half of 2021, Wegener will also assume departmental responsibility for the "Digital Experience" business unit at adesso, which emerged from the Group's agency-business last year.



Wegener has many years of experience as a tech founder and managing director of successful IT companies in Germany and abroad (C:1 Solutions GmbH and DD SYNERGY AG). Wegener will contribute his entrepreneurial expertise and international experience to his new management position at adesso. In the last seven years, Wegener worked in Germany for the US company Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) with around 290,000 employees worldwide. He was initially responsible for the data-driven business as Vice President Artificial Intelligence & Analytics and later, as Vice President Digital Business, for the areas of digital strategy, interactive, IoT and digital engineering. Wegener played a key role in shaping a consistently growth-oriented corporate strategy.