Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tempest”), a privately-held clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, and Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLND) (“Millendo”), announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Millendo will merge with Tempest in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will focus on advancing Tempest’s oncology pipeline of small molecule therapeutics that have the potential to address a wide range of tumors. Upon shareholder approval, the combined company is expected to operate under the name Tempest Therapeutics and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol TPST.

In support of the merger, Tempest has secured commitments from a premier syndicate of healthcare investors comprised of Versant Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, F-Prime Capital, Monashee Investment Management, Quan Capital, Lyfe Capital, Maven Investment Partners US, Lilly Asia Ventures and Eight Roads Ventures for a $30 million PIPE financing that is expected to close concurrent with the completion of the merger. Together with the cash expected from both companies at closing, the net proceeds of the merger and financing are expected to fund the further development of Tempest’s three oncology programs and operate the company into early 2023. The financing and merger are expected to close in the first half of 2021.

“We are very pleased to announce this proposed merger with Millendo Therapeutics, which will facilitate the advancement of our broad pipeline of targeted oncology programs, including TPST-1495 and TPST-1120, which are both progressing in the clinic with encouraging early signs of clinical benefit,” said Tom Dubensky, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Tempest. “Together with our recently announced clinical collaboration with Roche to investigate TPST-1120 in a randomized frontline hepatocellular carcinoma study, this has been a highly productive quarter for Tempest that sets the stage for additional potential catalysts from our proprietary oncology programs. The transition of Tempest to a public company enhances our ability to fund these potentially important product candidates, as well as consider additional programs with exciting new targets.”

