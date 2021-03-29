 
TG Therapeutics Completes Rolling Submission of Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Ublituximab in Combination with UKONIQ(umbralisib) as a Treatment for Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the completion of the rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting approval of ublituximab, the Company’s investigational glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, in combination with UKONIQTM (umbralisib) , the Company’s once-daily, oral, inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, as a treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The U.S. FDA previously granted Fast Track designation to the combination of ublituximab and umbralisib (U2) for the treatment of adult patients with CLL and orphan drug designation for ublituximab in combination with umbralisib for the treatment of CLL. The BLA submission was based on the results of the UNITY-CLL trial, a global Phase 3 trial evaluating the combination of umbralisib plus ublituximab (U2) compared to obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil in patients with previously untreated and relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). 

Michael S. Weiss, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TG Therapeutics stated, “The rapid completion of this BLA submission is a critical step forward in our mission to bring our first proprietary combination regimen to patients with both treatment naïve and relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The FDA has previously granted the U2 combination both fast track designation as well as orphan drug designation for patients with CLL and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the FDA with the goal of bringing this novel treatment regimen to patients as quickly as possible.” Mr. Weiss continued, “I want to thank the patients, their families and caregivers, as well as the research teams who participated in the UNITY-CLL trial, and also commend the TG team for their hard work to get this submission completed ahead of schedule.”

ABOUT UNITY-CLL PHASE 3 TRIAL
UNITY-CLL is a global Phase 3 randomized controlled clinical trial comparing the combination of ublituximab plus UKONIQ (umbralisib), or U2, to an active control arm of obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil in patients with both treatment-naïve and relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The trial randomized patients into four treatment arms: ublituximab single agent, UKONIQ single agent, ublituximab plus UKONIQ, and an active control arm of obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil. A prespecified interim analysis was conducted to assess the contribution of ublituximab and UKONIQ in the U2 combination arm and allowed for the termination of the single agent arms. Accordingly, the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial continued enrollment in a 1:1 ratio into the two combination arms: the investigational arm of U2 and the control arm of obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil. Approximately 420 subjects enrolled to the two combination arms and approximately 60% of patients were treatment-naïve and 40% were relapsed or refractory. The primary endpoint for this study was superior progression-free survival (PFS) for the U2 combination compared to the control arm to support the submission of the U2 combination in CLL. The trial met its primary endpoint and results were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December 2020. The UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial is being conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

