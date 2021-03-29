 
checkAd

Acacia Research Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) today reported results for the three and 12-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Clifford Press, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “During the year, we completed our first transaction in our strategic partnership with Starboard Value LP (“Starboard”), and acquired a portfolio of late-stage life science assets, increasing our book value by more than $117.5 million. After acquiring this portfolio for $282.3 million, we sold several holdings to recover $188.5 million while retaining assets which were valued at more than $267.4 million as of December 31, 2020. Subsequent to year end, Immunocore, whose securities are included in the portfolio, conducted a successful IPO, following the release of positive clinical data, which increased the value of our holding by $31.9 million as of March 26, 2021. We continue to hold substantial value in the securities of public and private companies remaining in the portfolio.”

Our life sciences portfolio as of December 31, 2020 includes:

Public Company Securities (at market value at December 31, 2020)

 
Company

Ticker

Number of Shares

Value

Change since 9/30

Arix Bioscience plc 1 LSE: ARIX 25.8 mm $77.3 mm $40.3 mm
Sensyne Health plc AIM: SENS 15.2 mm $23.3 mm $11.9 mm
Induction Healthcare Group plc AIM: INHC 4.2 mm $4.2 mm ($0.2 mm)
 
Total Public Holdings $104.8 mm $52.0 mm

Private Company Securities (at December 31, 2020)

 
Company

Ownership Percentage

Value

Oxford Nanopore Technologies ¹

6%

$111.1 mm
Immunocore 1, 2

4%

$26.0 mm
 
Next three positions:
Viamet Pharmaceuticals

26%

AMO Pharma

22%

NovaBiotics

4%

$25.4 mm
 
Total Private Holdings $162.5 mm

1 Value of Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Immunocore securities based on observed transactions; remaining holdings of private company securities valued at cost.

2 Completed an IPO on February 4, 2021; Value at March 26, 2021 was $57.9 million

Al Tobia, Acacia’s Chief Investment Officer, added, “During 2020 we had gains, realized and unrealized, of approximately $175 million from the life sciences portfolio. During the first quarter of this year, our IP business completed the acquisition of a patent portfolio from Newracom. This portfolio provides a broad range of Wi-Fi IP that covers multiple applications including mobile devices, wearables, digital home, home automation, healthcare, and industrial automation. Our team is actively exploring licensing opportunities for the recently acquired patent families.”

Mr. Press concluded, “We remain active in collaboration with Starboard to evaluate further opportunities within the small-cap value sector with the goal of acquiring operating companies in the mature technology, healthcare, industrial and certain financial services segments.”

Full Year 2020 Financial Summary:

  • Cash and short-term investments totaled $274.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $168.3 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Debt, which represents the Senior Secured Notes issued to Starboard, was $115.0 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Book value totaled $292.5 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $175.0 million at December 31, 2019. Acacia’s current book value reflects issuance of Senior Secured Notes and liabilities associated with the funding of the life science portfolio acquisition, and reflects the public and private values based on U.S. GAAP of assets as of December 31, 2020.
  • Gross revenues were $29.8 million.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 49.5% to $24.5 million, compared with $16.4 million last year due to business development and personnel expenses, as we build out our capability to identify, evaluate and execute acquisitions.
  • Operating loss was $19.5 million.
  • GAAP net income to common stockholders was $88.5 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(20.4 million), or $(0.40) per diluted share, last year.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary:

  • Gross revenues were $4.4 million.
  • General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 47.6%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, due to business development and personnel expenses.
  • Operating loss was $6.4 million.
  • GAAP net income to common stockholders was $65.4 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.6 million), or $(0.05) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter last year.
  • The fourth quarter of 2020 reflected:
    • A net non-cash benefit of $99.9 million related to the change in the fair value of trading and investment securities; and
    • Expense of $11.6 million related to the change in fair value of warrants and embedded derivatives.

Book Value/Dilution

As of December 31, 2020, book value was $292.5 million and there were 49.2 million diluted shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2020, for a book value per share of $5.94.

Starboard Value holds the following securities:

  • $35 million of Series A preferred stock, exercisable into 9.6 million shares of common stock (exercisable at $3.65 per share);
  • $115 million of Notes, exercisable into 31.5 million shares of common stock through 31.5 million Series B warrants owned (exercisable at $3.65 per share);
  • 68.5 million additional Series B warrants exercisable into 68.5 million shares of common stock for $360 million in cash (exercisable at $5.25 per share); and
  • 5 million Series A warrants exercisable into 5 million shares of common stock for $18.25 million (exercisable at $3.65 per share)

Book value at December 31, 2020 reflects the impact of the following:

  • $115 million of Notes issued to Starboard Value;
  • $35 million of Series A preferred stock to Starboard Value; and
  • $61.6 million of warrant and additional embedded derivative liabilities associated with all preferred stock and warrants held by Starboard Value, to be eliminated upon exercise or expiration

Assuming Starboard Value converted all preferred stock and exercised all warrants1:

  • $115 million of Notes liability would be eliminated, and 31.5 million shares would be issued;
  • $35 million of preferred stock would be eliminated, and 9.6 million shares would be issued;
  • $61.6 million of warrant and embedded derivative liabilities would be eliminated; and
  • $378 million of cash would be added upon exercise of the remaining Series B warrants and Series A warrants, and 73.5 million shares would be issued

The impact of this would be an incremental $590 million in book value, and an incremental 114.6 million shares outstanding. Pro forma for all of this exercise, book value would be $882.5 million, and diluted shares outstanding would be 163.8 million, for book value per share of $5.39.

Investor Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT to discuss these results and provide a business update.

To access the live call, please dial (877) 407-0778 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8565 (international). The conference call will also be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://acaciaresearch.com/actg/investor_relations/3413 under the News & Events section. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Acacia Research Corporation

Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) seeks to acquire undervalued businesses and pursues opportunities for value creation. We leverage our (i) access to flexible capital that can be deployed unconditionally, (ii) expertise in corporate governance and operational restructuring, (iii) willingness to invest in out of favor industries and businesses that suffer from a complexity discount and untangle complex, multi-factor situations, and (iv) expertise and relationships in certain sectors, to complete strategic acquisitions of businesses, divisions, and/or assets with a focus on mature technology, healthcare, industrial and certain financial segments. We seek to identify opportunities where we believe we are advantaged buyers, where we can avoid structured sale processes and create the opportunity to purchase businesses, divisions and/or assets of companies at an attractive price due to our unique capabilities, relationships, or expertise, or where we believe the target would be worth more to us than to other buyers. Information about Acacia Research Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.acaciaresearch.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the ability to successfully implement our strategic plan, the ability to successfully identify and complete strategic acquisitions of businesses, divisions, and/or assets, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and attract new business, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments addressing licensing and enforcement of patents and/or intellectual property in general, general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the success of our investments. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K, recent and forthcoming Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and any amendments to the forgoing, and other SEC filings discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

The results achieved in the most recent quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved by us in any subsequent quarters, as it is currently anticipated that Acacia Research Corporation’s financial results will vary, and may vary significantly, from quarter to quarter. This variance is expected to result from a number of factors, including risk factors affecting our results of operations and financial condition referenced above, and the particular structure of our licensing transactions, which may impact the amount of inventor royalties and contingent legal fees expenses we incur from period to period.

1 Consistent with the Company's NOL preservation policies, the terms of the preferred stock and warrants prevent Starboard Value from converting or exercising such security to the extent such conversion or exercise would cause Starboard Value, together with its affiliates, to beneficially own in excess of 4.89% of the Company's then outstanding shares of common stock following such conversion or exercise.

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
Revenues

$

4,383

 

$

688

 

$

29,782

 

$

11,246

 

 
Portfolio operations:
Inventor royalties

 

506

 

 

192

 

 

7,349

 

 

4,944

 

Contingent legal fees

 

564

 

 

4

 

 

7,419

 

 

591

 

Litigation and licensing expenses - patents

 

2,186

 

 

1,160

 

 

5,683

 

 

7,803

 

Amortization of patents

 

1,159

 

 

857

 

 

4,681

 

 

3,194

 

Other portfolio expenses (income)

 

-

 

 

1,581

 

 

(308

)

 

1,756

 

Total portfolio operations

 

4,415

 

 

3,794

 

 

24,824

 

 

18,288

 

Net portfolio income (loss)

 

(32

)

 

(3,106

)

 

4,958

 

 

(7,042

)

General and administrative expenses

 

6,387

 

 

4,328

 

 

24,476

 

 

16,376

 

Operating loss

 

(6,419

)

 

(7,434

)

 

(19,518

)

 

(23,418

)

 
Other income (expense):
Change in fair value of investment, net

 

1,770

 

 

277

 

 

5,474

 

 

9,899

 

Gain (loss) on sale of investment

 

10,949

 

 

(1,083

)

 

8,187

 

 

(9,230

)

Impairment of other investment

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(8,195

)

Gain on disposal of other investment

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,000

 

Change in fair value of the Series A and B warrants and embedded derivatives

 

(11,626

)

 

4,518

 

 

(58,238

)

 

4,518

 

Change in fair value of equity securities derivative and forward contract

 

(17,542

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Gain on sale of prepaid investment and derivative

 

247

 

 

-

 

 

2,845

 

 

-

 

Change in fair value of trading securities and equity securities

 

99,878

 

 

(277

)

 

176,173

 

 

(145

)

Gain (loss) on sale of trading securities

 

11,623

 

 

1,963

 

 

7,352

 

 

2,188

 

Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange

 

(5,825

)

 

104

 

 

(4,905

)

 

(2

)

Interest expense on Senior Secured Notes

 

(2,745

)

 

-

 

 

(5,923

)

 

-

 

Interest income and other

 

27

 

 

419

 

 

838

 

 

3,432

 

Total other income (expense)

 

86,756

 

 

5,921

 

 

131,803

 

 

4,465

 

 
Income (loss) before income taxes

 

80,337

 

 

(1,513

)

 

112,285

 

 

(18,953

)

 
Income tax benefit (expense)

 

(98

)

 

2,147

 

 

1,159

 

 

1,824

 

 
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

 

80,239

 

 

634

 

 

113,444

 

 

(17,129

)

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

14

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Acacia Research Corporation

$

80,239

 

$

634

 

$

113,444

 

$

(17,115

)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - basic

$

65,180

 

$

327

 

$

90,330

 

$

(17,422

)

 
Basic net income (loss) per common share

$

1.34

 

$

0.01

 

$

1.85

 

$

(0.35

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic

 

48,508,903

 

 

49,875,750

 

 

48,840,829

 

 

49,764,002

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - diluted

$

65,352

 

$

(2,624

)

$

88,471

 

$

(20,373

)

 
Diluted net income (loss) per common share

$

1.33

 

$

(0.05

)

$

1.54

 

$

(0.40

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted

 

49,244,141

 

 

54,406,835

 

 

57,435,128

 

 

50,896,773

 

 

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

 

ASSETS

Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

165,546

 

$

57,359

 

Trading securities - debt

 

-

 

 

93,843

 

Trading securities - equity

 

109,103

 

 

17,140

 

Investment securities - private equity

 

143,257

 

 

-

 

Investment securities - equity method investments

 

30,673

 

 

-

 

Investment at fair value

 

2,752

 

 

1,500

 

Accounts receivable

 

506

 

 

511

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

5,832

 

 

2,912

 

Total current assets

 

457,669

 

 

173,265

 

 
Long-term restricted cash

 

35,000

 

 

35,000

 

Patents, net of accumulated amortization

 

16,912

 

 

7,814

 

Leased right-of-use assets

 

951

 

 

1,264

 

Other non-current assets

 

4,988

 

 

818

 

Total assets

$

515,520

 

$

218,161

 

 
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

1,019

 

$

1,765

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

3,707

 

 

7,265

 

Accrued compensation

 

2,265

 

 

507

 

Royalties and contingent legal fees payable

 

2,162

 

 

2,178

 

Senior Secured Notes Payable - short-term

 

115,663

 

 

-

 

Total current liabilities

 

124,816

 

 

11,715

 

 
Series A warrant liabilities

 

6,640

 

 

3,568

 

Series A embedded derivative liabilities

 

26,728

 

 

17,974

 

Series B warrant liabilities

 

52,341

 

 

-

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

951

 

 

1,264

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

591

 

 

593

 

Total liabilities

 

212,067

 

 

35,114

 

 
Commitments and contingencies
 
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; stated value $100 per share; 350,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $35,000 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

10,924

 

 

8,089

 

 
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 49,279,453 and 50,370,987 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

49

 

 

50

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 4,604,365 and 2,919,828 shares as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

(43,270

)

 

(39,272

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

651,416

 

 

652,003

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(326,708

)

 

(439,656

)

Total Acacia Research Corporation stockholders' equity

 

281,487

 

 

173,125

 

 
Noncontrolling interests

 

11,042

 

 

1,833

 

 
Total stockholders' equity

 

292,529

 

 

174,958

 

 
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity

$

515,520

 

$

218,161

 

 

 

Acacia Research Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acacia Research Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) today reported results for the three and 12-month period ended December 31, 2020. Clifford Press, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “During the year, we completed our first transaction in our strategic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Acacia Research to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Financial Results