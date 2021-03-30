 
Constellation Software Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation” or the “Company”) (TSX: CSU) annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) will be held on Thursday May 6, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. using a virtual meeting format, with proceedings conducted solely via live audio webcast.

The link for the meeting is https://web.lumiagm.com/250907026. Detailed instructions for shareholders about how to participate in the meeting and how to duly appoint a proxyholder, as well as a copy of the Virtual AGM User Guide, will be provided on the Company’s website. To view or participate in the virtual meeting, shareholders will need access to an internet-connected device for the full duration of the meeting.

Similar to the AGMs of prior years, most of the Constellation senior management team will be in attendance at the virtual AGM, and will be available to answer questions.

While we will answer some questions during the virtual AGM, shareholders will also have the opportunity to pose questions in advance.

Shareholders wishing to pose a question in advance can do so at the following link:

https://form.123formbuilder.com/5844608/form

Questions will be organized thematically, consolidated and then posed at the virtual AGM to the CSI management team.

About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

Contact:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677

 


