 
checkAd

Convening of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 07:03  |  64   |   |   


On the initiative and following the resolution of the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB (address of registered office P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys, company code 147732969) is convened on 29 April 2021.
The meeting shall be held at the meeting room of Panevezio statybos trestas AB at P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys.
The meeting shall begin at 11:00 (registration shall start at 10:30).
The record day of the meeting shall be 22 April 2021 (only the persons who at the end of the record day of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be on the shareholder list of the company, or the persons who are a proxy for them, or the persons with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights has been concluded, shall have the right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders).
The record day of the rights shall be 13 May 2021 (the shareholders shall use their property rights resulting from the resolutions adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders in proportion to the number of shares hold at the end of the record day of the rights).
The meeting agenda:

  1. Audit opinion on the Financial Statements and Annual Report of the company for the year 2020.
  2. Annual Report of the company for the year 2020.
  3. Approval of a set of Financial Statements of the company for the year 2020.
  4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of the company for the year 2020.
  5. Election of members to the audit committee. 

The company shall not provide possibilities to participate and vote at the meeting using any means of electronic communications.
Draft resolutions on the items of the agenda, any documents to be presented to the General Meeting of Shareholders and any information related to realisation of the shareholders’ rights shall be published on the website of the company at www.pst.lt under the menu item Investor Relations not later than 21 days before the meeting date. The shareholders shall also be granted access to the information thereof at the secretary’s office at the registered office of the company (P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys) from 7:30 till 16:30. Telephone number for inquiries: (+370 45) 505 508.

Seite 1 von 4


Panevezio statybos trestas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Convening of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders On the initiative and following the resolution of the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB (address of registered office P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys, company code …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Celldex Reports 80% Complete Response Rate in Interim Data Update from Phase 1b study of CDX-0159 ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
Additional Items to Agenda of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
19.03.21
Draft Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
09.03.21
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders