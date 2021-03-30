Convening of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders





On the initiative and following the resolution of the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB (address of registered office P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys, company code 147732969) is convened on 29 April 2021.

The meeting shall be held at the meeting room of Panevezio statybos trestas AB at P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys.

The meeting shall begin at 11:00 (registration shall start at 10:30).

The record day of the meeting shall be 22 April 2021 (only the persons who at the end of the record day of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be on the shareholder list of the company, or the persons who are a proxy for them, or the persons with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights has been concluded, shall have the right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders).

The record day of the rights shall be 13 May 2021 (the shareholders shall use their property rights resulting from the resolutions adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders in proportion to the number of shares hold at the end of the record day of the rights).

The meeting agenda:

Audit opinion on the Financial Statements and Annual Report of the company for the year 2020. Annual Report of the company for the year 2020. Approval of a set of Financial Statements of the company for the year 2020. Appropriation of profit (loss) of the company for the year 2020. Election of members to the audit committee.

The company shall not provide possibilities to participate and vote at the meeting using any means of electronic communications.

Draft resolutions on the items of the agenda, any documents to be presented to the General Meeting of Shareholders and any information related to realisation of the shareholders’ rights shall be published on the website of the company at www.pst.lt under the menu item Investor Relations not later than 21 days before the meeting date. The shareholders shall also be granted access to the information thereof at the secretary’s office at the registered office of the company (P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys) from 7:30 till 16:30. Telephone number for inquiries: (+370 45) 505 508.