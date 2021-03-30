AudioValley Announces the Three-year Extension of Its €5 million Bond Issue With Patronale Life

Regulatory News:

AudioValley, an international specialist in B2B digital audio solutions, (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY) (ISIN code: BE0974334667 / ticker symbol: ALAVY) has negotiated a three-year extension of its €5 million bond issue with insurer Patronale Life.

Issued on December 16, 2019, for an amount of five million euros, at an average annual rate of 8%, this issue had been 100% subscribed by Patronale Life for a period of two years, i.e., a repayment planned for the end of 2021.