AudioValley Announces the Three-year Extension of Its €5 million Bond Issue With Patronale Life
Regulatory News:
AudioValley, an international specialist in B2B digital audio solutions, (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY) (ISIN code: BE0974334667 / ticker symbol: ALAVY) has negotiated a three-year extension of its €5 million bond issue with insurer Patronale Life.
Issued on December 16, 2019, for an amount of five million euros, at an average annual rate of 8%, this issue had been 100% subscribed by Patronale Life for a period of two years, i.e., a repayment planned for the end of 2021.
The new maturity date has been extended to December 16, 2024.
Sébastien Veldeman, CFO AudioValley: "This is excellent news with respect to our 2021-2023 development plan. We'll be able to focus our financial resources on growing our business. We have also renegotiated a 6% fixed annual rate. We thank Patronale Life for understanding the essentials of our business. Its support will help AudioValley achieve its goals for 2021, including the start-up of the new Jamendo Rights Management business that will manage the music rights of singer/songwriters."
Next event:
2020 annual results
6 April 2021
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005614/en/AudioValley Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare