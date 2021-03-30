 
Major Shareholder Announcement

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 30 March 2021
No. 10/2021

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces the receipt of the attached notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. has notified that its holding of shares has increased to 5.33% of the share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S. BlackRock’s aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments has increased to an aggregate of 6.11% of the share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S.


 

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2020, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 70 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ﻿ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
16.03.21
Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S
08.03.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
04.03.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
01.03.21
ISS and Barclays extend successful global facilities partnership

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
13
ISS was geht noch