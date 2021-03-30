 
XPO Logistics and Nestlé Unveil UK Digital Distribution Warehouse of the Future

GREENWICH, Conn., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, and Nestlé, the world's largest food and beverage company, have today announced that their flagship distribution center and technology hub in the UK has completed its phased opening to full operations. XPO and Nestlé began collaborating on the design and construction of the Digital Distribution Warehouse of the Future in 2018, together with technology partner Swisslog Logistics Automation.

The 638,000-square-foot facility at the Segro East Midlands Gateway in Leicestershire includes advanced solutions customized by Swisslog and integrated with XPO's digital warehouse ecosystem. The operations use sophisticated robotics, automated sorting systems and XPO’s intelligent analytics to deliver fast, efficient distribution of Nestlé products, including KitKat, Maggi and Nescafé.

XPO has been ramping up operations at the site since mid-2020, using its global experience with COVID-19 and extensive safety protocols to protect workers. The processes are designed to accommodate the highest throughput of any warehouse in Nestlé's global network. It will handle goods produced by 11 Nestlé UK manufacturing sites alongside those imported from several markets worldwide. 

In addition to delivering the high volume of retail products associated with Nestlé's food, dairy, nutrition, beverage, and confectionery ranges, the site also manages e-commerce fulfillment for the Nespresso brand, a retail solution for Nespresso Boutique stores, and value-added co-packing for a wide range of Nestlé food products.

Sustainability was a core consideration in the design and location of the building. The site is on a railhead, and Nestlé will be dispatching exports and deliveries into the London area via rail. A liquified gas refuelling station is currently being developed at the site to enable Nestlé to operate energy-efficient gas trucks instead of diesel.

Andrew Shaw, supply chain director, Nestlé UK and Ireland, said: "I'd like to offer a huge thank you to the many people at Nestlé and XPO who have worked so hard to bring our vision to life in this magnificent facility. Our digital distribution warehouse is an important step forward for our business and our customers. We can now be faster, more responsive, and more agile in how we supply our products under all conditions, and we can provide a bespoke, personalized service to our customers."

