MiMedx Awarded Amniotic Tissue Supplier Agreement with Premier Inc.’s SURPASS Purchasing Program

MARIETTA, Ga., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing birth tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced that the Company has been awarded a Group Purchasing Agreement for its amniotic tissue portfolio with Premier Inc.’s Synergizing for Unparalleled Results in Procurement and Strategic Sourcing (SURPASS) purchasing program. Effective April 1, 2021, the new Regenerative Skin Grafting Products agreement allows SURPASS members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the MiMedx’s placental-based tissue advanced wound care products.

“We are pleased to be SURPASS’s contracted supplier for amniotic tissue products and bring our differentiated placental-tissue portfolio to their members, in a way that reduces cost to the healthcare system,” commented Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer. “As a pioneer in placental biologics, we are committed to increasing the access patients have to our leading PURION processed tissue technology, and the SURPASS agreement advances that objective. Each employee at MiMedx is dedicated to providing a solution for the millions of people who suffer from disruptive, chronic and hard-to-heal wounds, and our commitment to the highest quality standards maximizes our potential to improve the quality of life for these patients.”

The contract creates an amniotic tissue category specifically for Premier's SURPASS membership. As a SURPASS contracted amniotic tissue supplier, this agreement further enhances MiMedx’s leading position in tissue-based products for the advanced wound care market and provides members with its differentiated placental-based products that are backed by best-in-class clinical evidence along with broad coverage and reimbursement.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About MiMedx
MiMedx is an industry leader in utilizing birth tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a core business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary processing methods, including the PURION process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MiMedx has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Investors
Jack Howarth
404-360-5681
investorrelations@mimedx.com

 


