MiMedx Awarded Amniotic Tissue Supplier Agreement with Premier Inc.’s SURPASS Purchasing Program

MARIETTA, Ga., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing birth tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced that the Company has been awarded a Group Purchasing Agreement for its amniotic tissue portfolio with Premier Inc.’s Synergizing for Unparalleled Results in Procurement and Strategic Sourcing (SURPASS) purchasing program. Effective April 1, 2021, the new Regenerative Skin Grafting Products agreement allows SURPASS members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the MiMedx’s placental-based tissue advanced wound care products.



“We are pleased to be SURPASS’s contracted supplier for amniotic tissue products and bring our differentiated placental-tissue portfolio to their members, in a way that reduces cost to the healthcare system,” commented Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer. “As a pioneer in placental biologics, we are committed to increasing the access patients have to our leading PURION processed tissue technology, and the SURPASS agreement advances that objective. Each employee at MiMedx is dedicated to providing a solution for the millions of people who suffer from disruptive, chronic and hard-to-heal wounds, and our commitment to the highest quality standards maximizes our potential to improve the quality of life for these patients.”