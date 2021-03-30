Norvado Launches Calix EDGE Suites, Achieves an Astounding 99 Percent Uptake of Their Premium Wi-Fi Service Among New Subscribers While Virtually Eliminating Truck Rolls
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Norvado, a broadband service provider (BSP) serving northern Wisconsin, is transforming its 70-year-old business with the complete Calix Revenue EDGE solution to differentiate their brand with premium services for a connected lifestyle. Through a winning combination of segmenting subscribers with Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC), exciting subscribers with services in EDGE Suites, and embracing marketing best practices with EDGE Enablement, Norvado has achieved an incredible 99 percent adoption rate of its branded Apex Managed WIFI service among new subscribers, while increasing margins exponentially. Further, with the robust remote-management capabilities of Calix Support Cloud (CSC), Norvado has virtually eliminated truck rolls to Apex Managed WIFI subscribers, dramatically increasing operational efficiency.
Working with Calix since late 2019, Norvado has implemented the comprehensive Revenue EDGE solution to power its Apex Managed WIFI service. Norvado shifted from a product-focused approach to an innovative, services-based strategy by leveraging:
- Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC): The rich customer data generated by CMC helps Norvado understand usage patterns to personalize offers; for instance, suggesting upgrades to subscribers that repeatedly hit their upload and download capacities.
- EDGE Suites: Norvado’s wildly popular Apex Managed WIFI service bundles are based on the subscriber-facing services: ExperienceIQ (for parental controls) and ProtectIQ for advanced security). These pre-integrated services are managed through its branded version of the CommandIQ mobile app and delivered via the powerful GigaSpire BLAST systems.
- Calix Support Cloud (CSC): Real-time insights have enabled Norvado to deliver a differentiated subscriber experience. Calix Support Cloud, which provides real-time intelligence to prevent issues, improve call times, and reduce escalations, has allowed Norvado to fully eliminate truck rolls for Apex Managed WIFI subscribers.
- Calix EDGE Enablement: Easy-to-customize marketing activation resources from Calix have helped Norvado quickly create and launch new campaigns. Results from the initial campaigns exceeded expectations; Norvado was able to get to market in just 30 days—in the first four months, they made more than 700 new sales, with their Apex Managed WIFI service accounting for 66 percent.
“We needed to make the transition from a product company to one that truly offered a differentiated experience—a connected lifestyle—to our subscribers,” said Chad Mix, marketing director for Norvado. “Our subscribers have enthusiastically embraced our first managed service offering, Apex Managed WIFI, and we’re excited to be extending this to include new services, such as managed smart home solutions from Arlo, available within Calix EDGE Suites. Calix has been an ideal partner for us, providing the state-of-the-art technology and continuous innovation that puts our brand, and only our brand, first. This partnership forms the foundation for our service offerings, as well as the insights, resources, tools, and support to help us succeed now and into the future. Together, we’re working to help Wisconsinites discover what’s possible.”
