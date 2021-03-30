Norvado Launches Calix EDGE Suites, Achieves an Astounding 99 Percent Uptake of Their Premium Wi-Fi Service Among New Subscribers While Virtually Eliminating Truck Rolls

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Norvado, a broadband service provider (BSP) serving northern Wisconsin, is transforming its 70-year-old business with the complete Calix Revenue EDGE solution to differentiate their brand with premium services for a connected lifestyle. Through a winning combination of segmenting subscribers with Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC), exciting subscribers with services in EDGE Suites, and embracing marketing best practices with EDGE Enablement, Norvado has achieved an incredible 99 percent adoption rate of its branded Apex Managed WIFI service among new subscribers, while increasing margins exponentially. Further, with the robust remote-management capabilities of Calix Support Cloud (CSC), Norvado has virtually eliminated truck rolls to Apex Managed WIFI subscribers, dramatically increasing operational efficiency.

Working with Calix since late 2019, Norvado has implemented the comprehensive Revenue EDGE solution to power its Apex Managed WIFI service. Norvado shifted from a product-focused approach to an innovative, services-based strategy by leveraging: