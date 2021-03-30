 
checkAd

Norvado Launches Calix EDGE Suites, Achieves an Astounding 99 Percent Uptake of Their Premium Wi-Fi Service Among New Subscribers While Virtually Eliminating Truck Rolls

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 14:25  |  36   |   |   

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Norvado, a broadband service provider (BSP) serving northern Wisconsin, is transforming its 70-year-old business with the complete Calix Revenue EDGE solution to differentiate their brand with premium services for a connected lifestyle. Through a winning combination of segmenting subscribers with Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC), exciting subscribers with services in EDGE Suites, and embracing marketing best practices with EDGE Enablement, Norvado has achieved an incredible 99 percent adoption rate of its branded Apex Managed WIFI service among new subscribers, while increasing margins exponentially. Further, with the robust remote-management capabilities of Calix Support Cloud (CSC), Norvado has virtually eliminated truck rolls to Apex Managed WIFI subscribers, dramatically increasing operational efficiency.

Working with Calix since late 2019, Norvado has implemented the comprehensive Revenue EDGE solution to power its Apex Managed WIFI service. Norvado shifted from a product-focused approach to an innovative, services-based strategy by leveraging:

  • Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC): The rich customer data generated by CMC helps Norvado understand usage patterns to personalize offers; for instance, suggesting upgrades to subscribers that repeatedly hit their upload and download capacities.
  • EDGE Suites: Norvado’s wildly popular Apex Managed WIFI service bundles are based on the subscriber-facing services: ExperienceIQ (for parental controls) and ProtectIQ for advanced security). These pre-integrated services are managed through its branded version of the CommandIQ mobile app and delivered via the powerful GigaSpire BLAST systems.
  • Calix Support Cloud (CSC): Real-time insights have enabled Norvado to deliver a differentiated subscriber experience. Calix Support Cloud, which provides real-time intelligence to prevent issues, improve call times, and reduce escalations, has allowed Norvado to fully eliminate truck rolls for Apex Managed WIFI subscribers.
  • Calix EDGE Enablement: Easy-to-customize marketing activation resources from Calix have helped Norvado quickly create and launch new campaigns. Results from the initial campaigns exceeded expectations; Norvado was able to get to market in just 30 days—in the first four months, they made more than 700 new sales, with their Apex Managed WIFI service accounting for 66 percent.

“We needed to make the transition from a product company to one that truly offered a differentiated experience—a connected lifestyle—to our subscribers,” said Chad Mix, marketing director for Norvado. “Our subscribers have enthusiastically embraced our first managed service offering, Apex Managed WIFI, and we’re excited to be extending this to include new services, such as managed smart home solutions from Arlo, available within Calix EDGE Suites. Calix has been an ideal partner for us, providing the state-of-the-art technology and continuous innovation that puts our brand, and only our brand, first. This partnership forms the foundation for our service offerings, as well as the insights, resources, tools, and support to help us succeed now and into the future. Together, we’re working to help Wisconsinites discover what’s possible.”

Seite 1 von 3
Calix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Norvado Launches Calix EDGE Suites, Achieves an Astounding 99 Percent Uptake of Their Premium Wi-Fi Service Among New Subscribers While Virtually Eliminating Truck Rolls Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Norvado, a broadband service provider (BSP) serving northern Wisconsin, is transforming its 70-year-old business with the complete Calix Revenue EDGE solution to differentiate their brand with premium …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Calix to Post First Quarter 2021 Stockholder Letter with Results on April 27th
23.03.21
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the World
18.03.21
Broadband Innovator, Novus, Teams With Calix to Deliver Blazing Fast Consumer Cool Experiences
10.03.21
Calix Puts Your Brand—and Only Your Brand—in Your Subscriber’s Hand
10.03.21
Calix Delivers Stunning Consumer Design With Carrier-Class Capabilities in the New CommandIQ Mobile App

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
3
Calix: Trendwende oder Strohfeuer?