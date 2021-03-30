 
checkAd

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Decisions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:15  |  42   |   |   

Rovio Entertainment Corporation         Stock Exchange Release        March 30, 2021 at 3.15 p.m. EEST



Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

The Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation was held on March 30, 2021 at the Company’s headquarters, Keilaranta 7, FI-02150 Espoo, Finland. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without the presence of shareholders or their representatives at the meeting venue. Shareholders and their proxy representatives could participate in the meeting and exercise shareholder rights only by voting in advance or making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all the proposals to the General Meeting by the Board of Directors, approved the financial statements for the financial year 2020, approved the remuneration report for the company’s governing bodies and discharged the company's management from liability.

Use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and payment of dividend

The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share. The remaining part of the distributable funds will be retained in the shareholders’ equity. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment April 1, 2021 are recorded in the company’s shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend will be paid on April 12, 2021.

Election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors shall comprise six (6) members. Ms. Camilla Hed-Wilson, Mr. Kim Ignatius, Mr. Björn Jeffery, Mr. Jeferson Valadares and Ms. Leemon Wu as well as Mr. Niklas Hed as a new member were elected members of the Board of Directors for the term of office ending at the closure of the Annual General Meeting in 2022.

Mr. Kim Ignatius was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Björn Jeffery was elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors was kept unchanged and monthly remuneration will be paid as follows: to the Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 9,500, to the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 7,500, to the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 5,000 each, and as additional monthly compensation to the Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 2,500. If the Chairman of the Audit Committee is the Chairman or Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, no additional compensation will be paid. The company will compensate reasonable travel expenses of the Board members and committee members arising from Board or committee work.

Seite 1 von 4
Rovio Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Decisions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation Rovio Entertainment Corporation         Stock Exchange Release        March 30, 2021 at 3.15 p.m. EEST Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation The Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Immersive Tech, a Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Announces C$1.5 Million ...
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:30 Uhr
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the Q1 2021 interim report
03.03.21
Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Correction to the Stock Exchange Release on March 3, 2021 at 3pm on Notice to Annual General Meeting.
03.03.21
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: NOTICE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
03.03.21
Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s Annual Report 2020, Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement published
01.03.21
Rovio Entertainment Corp. Rovio launches plan period 2021–2023 of the employee share savings plan
01.03.21
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2018