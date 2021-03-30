Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation The Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation was held on March 30, 2021 at the Company’s headquarters, Keilaranta 7, FI-02150 Espoo, Finland. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without the presence of shareholders or their representatives at the meeting venue. Shareholders and their proxy representatives could participate in the meeting and exercise shareholder rights only by voting in advance or making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all the proposals to the General Meeting by the Board of Directors, approved the financial statements for the financial year 2020, approved the remuneration report for the company’s governing bodies and discharged the company's management from liability.



Use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and payment of dividend



The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share. The remaining part of the distributable funds will be retained in the shareholders’ equity. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment April 1, 2021 are recorded in the company’s shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend will be paid on April 12, 2021.



Election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors



The Annual General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors shall comprise six (6) members. Ms. Camilla Hed-Wilson, Mr. Kim Ignatius, Mr. Björn Jeffery, Mr. Jeferson Valadares and Ms. Leemon Wu as well as Mr. Niklas Hed as a new member were elected members of the Board of Directors for the term of office ending at the closure of the Annual General Meeting in 2022.

Mr. Kim Ignatius was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Mr. Björn Jeffery was elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.



The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors was kept unchanged and monthly remuneration will be paid as follows: to the Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 9,500, to the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 7,500, to the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 5,000 each, and as additional monthly compensation to the Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 2,500. If the Chairman of the Audit Committee is the Chairman or Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, no additional compensation will be paid. The company will compensate reasonable travel expenses of the Board members and committee members arising from Board or committee work.