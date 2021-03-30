 
checkAd

Five9 Enables Comprehensive Digital-First Omnichannel Experiences for Leading Enterprises

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry-leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center is working with leading enterprises to transform their business and reimagine their customer experience by allowing customers to seamlessly communicate with companies using the channel and/or channels of their choice. The latest customer to take advantage of these capabilities is RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation (Roundpoint) who are working with Five9 to digitally transform their business for a more modern approach to customer service.

“Five9 Digital Engagement enables organizations to be more available and connected than ever before,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. “The key to exceeding customers’ expectations is meeting them on their terms – when and how they wish to communicate with you. Our solutions create exceptional digital-first experiences that delight customers and drive brand loyalty by meeting their needs at every touchpoint.”

The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center makes it easy for businesses to engage customers on their terms and to quickly provide the type of intuitive, personalized, and more human experience they want. This allows agents to seamlessly follow the customer’s journey regardless of the way in which they choose to engage. The Five9 solutions also ensure that as the customers change their channel of engagement, the context is not lost for the agent, meaning a more seamless experience for the customer and a more informed experience for the agent.

Prior to Five9 , RoundPoint had an on-premises telephony solution that lacked the features and capabilities they required to meet their vision of delivering meaningful value to their customers for all things home. Their previous solution had insufficient reporting functionality, offered no real-time statistics, did not scale properly, did not have a predictive dialer and did not offer the ability to seamlessly service customers using the channel or channels they chose.

That’s why RoundPoint turned to Five9 to help. As part of the deployment, some of the key channels that Five9 has enabled for the mortgage company include:

  • Voice: Enable the most popular method of communication so customers can get their issues addressed by a live agent with unparalleled voice quality on a global scale.
  • Chat: Enable chat for customers who still want to communicate with a human but prefer not to use a voice channel to resolve their issue.
  • Video: Shorten resolution times and create better experiences by letting your customers show and share their problems with agents in real time.
  • Email: Provide agents with advanced search capabilities to quickly identify issues for resolution and easily include attachments with the response.
  • Visual IVR: Extend IVR self-service visually on mobile devices to deliver a consistent customer experience whether they are using a voice or a visual channel.
  • Messaging: Provide a unified interface to handle all message-based interactions including SMS and social messaging.
  • Social Media: Automate the process of monitoring social media feeds to ensure prompt and consistent responses if needed.

Since adopting the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, Roundpoint now offers omnichannel customer service, which saves an average two to three minutes per chat or email interaction. In addition, RoundPoint has added the ability to handle off-hour inquiries and leads through email and scheduled callbacks. They also experienced improved agent efficiency with assisted response templates that eliminated the typing needed for common questions and inquiries.

Seite 1 von 2
Five9 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Five9 Enables Comprehensive Digital-First Omnichannel Experiences for Leading Enterprises Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry-leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center is working with leading enterprises to transform their business and reimagine their customer experience by allowing customers to seamlessly communicate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
COVID Clinic, the US’s Largest COVID Testing Organization, Selects Five9 to Power its Cloud Contact Center
04.03.21
Five9 Announces Strategic Partnership with IT Global Leader CANCOM
02.03.21
Five9 Inference Studio Named a Leader in the 2021 Opus Research Decision Makers’ Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Virtual Assistants

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
4
Five9- bärenstarker Kursverlauf