Fortinet Enhances Students’ Cybersecurity Awareness and Safety with Availability of Free Training and the Release of a New Children’s Book

“Cyber Safe: A Dog’s Guide to Internet Security” Available Globally to Make the Internet a Safer Place for All Children

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet’s mission is to secure people, devices and data everywhere. As part of this mission the company is committed to educating the global community on cybersecurity knowledge and skillsets regardless of age, background or life experiences as cybersecurity affects everyone. Fortinet’s NSE 1 and NSE 2 training courses are available for free as part of the NSE Training Institute and can be taken by anyone of any age, including children.”