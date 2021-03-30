 
checkAd

FOX News Channel Reclaims Lead Sweeping Total Day and Primetime Viewers and Demo for the Month of March

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 20:25  |  43   |   |   

FOX News Channel (FNC) completed the most recent full month of the first quarter of 2021 as the most-watched cable news network, sweeping the competition in total day and primetime total viewers and in the key 25-54 demographic and reclaiming its lead in all categories, according to Nielsen Media Research. In total day, FNC garnered 1.3 million viewers, 207,000 with A25-54 and 119,000 with A18-49 in March. In primetime, FNC delivered 2.4 million viewers, 375,000 in the 25-54 demographic, and 231,000 with A18-49 for the month. Meanwhile, both CNN and MSNBC fell to new lows in March, with the former notching its lowest-rated month in both categories since pre-pandemic February 2020 and the latter experiencing its least-watched month in total day demo since August 2019. Month over month, CNN and MSNBC both lost nearly a third of their audience in the demo, while FNC was the only cable news network to be up in the category.

For the first quarter of 2021, FNC was the most-watched network in primetime in all of basic cable, notching 77 straight quarters as the leading cable news channel with total viewers and number one in all of cable for the fifth consecutive quarter. The network earned 2.5 million viewers from 8-11PM/ET for the quarter, 391,000 in the 25-54 demographic, and 244,000 in the younger 18-49 category. In total day, FNC garnered 1.3 million viewers for the quarter, 221,000 with A25-54 and 130,000 with A18-49, surpassing MSNBC in the demo. The network remains the top-rated cable news network post-Inauguration to date in both total day and primetime total viewers. During the first quarter of 2021, FNC claimed three of the top four cable news programs in overall viewers, two of the top six in the key 25-54 demo and comprised 12 of the top 100 cable telecasts.

At 8PM/ET, Tucker Carlson Tonight completed the quarter as the top-rated program in its timeslot in both categories, averaging 3.4 million viewers and 567,000 in the demo, as well as 360,000 in the 18-49 category. FNC also finished the month of March with the number one program in cable news in all categories, with Tucker Carlson Tonight delivering 3.2 million viewers and 521,000 in the A25-54 demo and 331,000 in the in A18-49 category. Additionally, the program dominated several entertainment and news programs on broadcast in total viewers for the first quarter, including ABC’s This Week and A Million Little Things as well as NBC’s The TODAY Show. Hannity at 9PM/ET averaged 3 million viewers for the quarter, 483,000 in the demo and 299,000 among adults 18-49, and surpassing CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time in total viewers. In March, Hannity followed suit as the second most-watched program in the demo, with 443,000 in the demo as well as 2.8 million viewers and 265,000 in 18-49. The Ingraham Angle at 10PM/ET garnered 2.3 million viewers, 404,000 in the demo and 251,000 in 18-49 for the quarter.

Seite 1 von 4


Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX News Channel Reclaims Lead Sweeping Total Day and Primetime Viewers and Demo for the Month of March FOX News Channel (FNC) completed the most recent full month of the first quarter of 2021 as the most-watched cable news network, sweeping the competition in total day and primetime total viewers and in the key 25-54 demographic and reclaiming its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:19 Uhr
Kayleigh McEnany Named Co-Host of Outnumbered
17.03.21
FOX News Digital Surpasses New York Times and Washington Post in Every Key Performance Metric
10.03.21
FOX News Channel’s Gutfeld! to Debut on Monday, April 5 at 11 PM/ET
09.03.21
FOX Nation’s Nancy Grace to Host “America’s Most Wanted Overtime”
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
02.03.21
FOX News Channel Dominates February as Top-rated Cable Network in Primetime Total Viewers
01.03.21
FOX News Audio Expands Podcast Lineup