NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A.

Success of the Casino Group refinancing transaction

for an amount of €1.525 billion

Paris, 31 March 2021,

Casino Group announces the success of its debt refinancing transaction launched on 22 March 2021 including:

A new Term Loan B Facility of €1 billion, with maturity August 2025 and interest rate Euribor + 4.0% 1 , with the same securities as the existing Term Loan B Facility ;

; A new senior unsecured bond of €525 million, with maturity April 2027 and coupon of 5.25%.

Those financings total €1.525 billion, above the initial target of €1.225 billion in view of the strong interest of the investors

The cash raised will be used to reimburse the existing Term Loan B Facility of €1.225 billion with maturity January 2024, and interest rate Euribor + 5.5%. The €300 million excess cash will be used for future refinancing of debt.

The average debt2 maturity is therefore extended from 3.1 to 3.7 years.

The settlement of the transactions is expected to occur by April 13.

This press release does not constitute an offer to subscribe for the securities nor an invitation to participate in the tender offer in or from any country or jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer would be unlawful under the applicable laws and regulations.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in accordance with applicable state and local securities laws. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States in connection with this transaction.