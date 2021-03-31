 
DGAP-News Vectron Systems AG: Vectron participation bonVito increases profit in 2020 despite Corona

Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading supplier of intelligent, digitized POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery sectors, has determined the preliminary figures of its 100% participation bonVito GmbH (bonVito). 

bonVito is a cloud-based customer loyalty system which, in conjunction with Vectron POS systems, offers a wide range of functions such as loyalty cards, stamp booklets, points collection, etc. As some of these services are transaction-based, the month-long lockdown of many operators had a negative impact on sales. However, the number of participating branches was further increased, so that revenue was almost maintained at around EUR 2.85 million in 2020 (2019: EUR 2.95 million). At the same time, the operating result (EBITDA) improved by 4.4 percent to EUR 661.5 thousand, while the result from ordinary activities increased by 7.0 percent to EUR 575.3 thousand. 

With this profit, bonVito finally used up all tax loss carryforwards from the build-up phase in the past in the 2020 financial year. The use of these loss carryforwards were a major reason why bonVito was still managed as a separate company and not merged with Vectron. This step is now planned for the current financial year 2021, which will lead to a consolidation of the figures of both companies.

A joint offer of POS and corresponding customer loyalty systems is becoming increasingly important. Only last December, a major contract was concluded with one of Germany's largest bakery chains, the von Allwörden Group, for an extensive renewal of the cash register fleet including bonVito's customer loyalty system. This order will be reflected in the figures for the current year. 


About Vectron:
With more than 240,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron the market leader for POS solutions in German-speaking countries and in Benelux in the catering and bakery sectors. Several hundred specialized trade partners sell the products internationally. Digital cloud services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All services are directly linked to the POS system. For more information, visit www.vectron.de .


Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560
tobias.meister@vectron.de

