Maisons du Monde Announces the Nomination of Its New Financial Director

Nantes, 31 March 2021

Maisons du Monde today announces the appointment of Régis Massuyeau as Group Chief Financial Officer. He will take up his duties on 30 April 2021 and join the company's Executive Committee.

Régis will bring to Maisons du Monde his solid finance experience, acquired within large international groups in the consumer products sector, in the terms of strategy, operations and organizations.

Since 2018, Régis Massuyeau has been Controlling and Performance Management Director and a member of the Executive Finance Committee of Danone, a company he joined in 2008. Régis has held several financial positions at Danone: Finance Director of the dairy products division in the United Kingdom from 2011 to 2013, CFO of the Africa area from 2017 to 2018 and Director of Investor Relations from 2013 to 2017. Régis began his career at Coca Cola Enterprises in 1997 where he held several audit and finance positions in Paris and London.

Régis Massuyeau will succeed Eric Bosmans, who will be leaving the company to pursue new projects, after having contributed to strengthening Maisons du Monde’s finance function. A handover will be organized between Régis and Eric from 6 to 30April 2021.

Julie Walbaum, CEO of Maisons du Monde, said: “Together with the entire Executive Committee,

I would like to thank Eric for his investment and contribution to the development of Maisons du Monde over the past two years. I wish him every success in his future projects. I am delighted to welcome Régis to the company and the Executive Committee. His large international group experience and in-depth knowledge of financial markets will be solid assets in supporting the growth of Maisons du Monde."

Biography :

Graduated from Audencia in Nantes and holder of the DECF, Régis Massuyeau began his career in 1997 within the Finance Department of Coca Cola Entreprises where he held several controlling and internal audit positions in France before joining in 2003 the European Financial Department in London to carry out strategic Finance projects before taking in charge the European Operations and Supply Chain controlling management. Régis then joined Danone in 2008 as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis of the dairy products division in France before taking over the position of CFO of this division for the United Kingdom in 2011. In 2013, he joined the Group's Corporate Finance Department as Director of Investor Relations, a position he held for 4 years before being appointed in 2017 Chief Financial Officer of the Africa area. Since 2018, Régis has been Danone’s Controlling and Performance Management Director and member of the Finance Executive Committee. Régis is also a Director of the National Association of Financial Directors and Management Control.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is a creator of inspirational lifestyle universes in the homeware industry, offering distinctive and affordable decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. The Group develops its business through a complementary omnichannel approach, leveraging its international network of stores, websites and catalogues. The Group was founded in France in 1996 and has expanded profitably across Europe since 2003, reporting sales of €1,182 million and EBITDA of €241 million in 2020. At 31 December 2020, the Group operated 369 stores in 9 countries including France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United States, and derived 47% of its sales outside France. The Group has also built a successful complementary and comprehensive ecommerce platform, whose sales grew by over 30% per year on average between 2010 and 2020. This platform, enriched by the launch of a marketplace in France in November 2020, accounted for 33% of the Group's sales in 2020 and is available in the countries where it operates stores plus Austria, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

