Sequans Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2021 Results

31.03.2021, 12:00  |  20   |   |   

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 during pre-market hours. Following the announcement Sequans’ management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

Date:

 

 

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Time:

 

 

8:00 a.m. ET / 14:00 CET

Dial in:

 

 

U.S. toll free: 877-407-0792/International: +1 201-689-8263

Access:

 

 

When prompted, provide event title or access code 13718024

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investors section of the Sequans website at www.sequans.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until May 11, 2021 by dialing toll-free 844-512-2921 in the U.S., or +1 412-317-6671 from outside the U.S., using the following access code: 13718024.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com .

Wertpapier


