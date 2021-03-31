 
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ Avenova Warm Eye Compress for the Relief of Symptoms Associated with Dry Eye is Now Available on Amazon.com and Avenova.com

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova for the eye care market, announces the availability of its new Warm Eye Compress on Amazon.com and on Avenova.com. This new, reusable heated eye compress is designed to relieve the symptoms associated with blepharitis, dry eye disease, meibomian gland disease, styes and chalazion, and is a companion product to Avenova, NovaBay’s premier antimicrobial lid and lash spray.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005290/en/

Avenova Warm Eye Compress (Graphic: Business Wire)

Avenova Warm Eye Compress (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Most people who suffer from dry eye are unable to produce adequate lubrication for their eyes, either due to insufficient tear production or poor-quality tears,” said Justin Hall, President and CEO of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. “Avenova Warm Eye Compress helps to hydrate and lubricate eyes to efficiently expel bacteria and debris, making eyes feel refreshed and rejuvenated. When used together with our Avenova lid and lash spray – which is clinically proven to treat the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye, rather than just the symptoms – the eyes will start to restore the natural defenses against tear evaporation.”

The Avenova Warm Eye Compress stimulates the meibomian glands to produce more tears, thereby clearing these glands and allowing natural oils to flow back onto the eye, as well as preventing tears from evaporating too quickly. The compress also improves blood circulation and helps to relax the eye, which may increase comfort.

To enjoy the many benefits of the Avenova Warm Eye Compress, simply heat it in a microwave oven for 15-20 seconds and place it over closed eyelids for up to 15-20 minutes or as directed by a physician. Then gently wipe the skin surrounding your eyes with a wet cloth. The compress should be left to air dry or can be hand washed, and will usually be ready for reuse within two hours. Currently in stock on both the Amazon and the Avenova websites, the Avenova Warm Eye Compress is available for $17.50 and shipping is free on Avenova.com.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on high-quality, differentiated, anti-infective consumer products: Avenova, the premier antimicrobial lid and lash spray, CelleRx Clinical Reset, a breakthrough product in the beauty category, and NeutroPhase Skin and Wound Cleanser for wound healing. NovaBay’s products are formulated with its patented, pure, stable, pharmaceutical-grade hypochlorous acid that replicates the antimicrobial chemicals used by white blood cells to fight infection. NovaBay’s hypochlorous acid products do not cause stinging or irritation, are non-toxic and non-sensitizing, making them completely safe for regular use. Avenova is the only commercial hypochlorous acid lid and lash spray product clinically proven to reduce bacterial load on ocular skin surfaces, thus effectively addressing the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye.

11.03.21
Ra Medical Systems to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investment Conferences
08.03.21
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference

