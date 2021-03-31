 
checkAd

New Research Indicates ProFound AI May Reduce Interval Breast Cancer Rates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Retrospective analysis published in Journal of Medical Screening suggests that ProFound AI for 2D Mammography could have helped detect 48% of interval cancers and 93% of subgroups that include false-negatives and minimal sign lesions

NASHUA, N.H., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that ProFound AI for 2D Mammography might notably reduce the risk of interval breast cancer, according to a retrospective analysis recently published in the Journal of Medical Screening.1

The aim of the study was to determine if adding AI to reading mammography as a supportive tool may help in decreasing the interval cancer rate in population-based organized mammography screening programs in Germany.

“Interval breast cancers—cancers that are diagnosed after a negative mammography screening, but before the next recommended screening exam, can be linked to a poor prognosis such as cancer that has already spread, or a more aggressive type of cancer, thus underscoring the need for iCAD’s deep-learning algorithm that can analyze each mammography image and provide critical insight into individual cases,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “The data from this retrospective analysis are very encouraging in Europe while also having an impact on screening in the US. The results further stress the importance of our ProFound AI platform as a world-class artificial intelligence (AI) solution offering benefits to radiologists and women in improving breast cancer detection rates, reducing false positives and unnecessary callbacks, and providing more personalized screening for every woman.”

In the retrospective analysis, which evaluated a screening period from 2011 and 2012, a total of 37,367 women between the ages of 50-69 were screened with full-field digital mammography (FFDM). Of these, 29 cases of interval cancers with full documentation were evaluated using ProFound AI for 2D Mammography. For quality assurance, interval cancers with the prior screening mammogram were classified in four categories by the radiologists: true interval cancers, minimal sign cancers, missed cancers (false negative) based on the original screening exam deemed as normal and dismissed, and occult cancers. The objective of the study was to determine whether ProFound AI for 2D Mammography could identify interval cancers that had either minimal signs in the original normal screening or were missed in the original screening round where they had been dismissed as a normal exam.

Seite 1 von 4
icad Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Research Indicates ProFound AI May Reduce Interval Breast Cancer Rates Retrospective analysis published in Journal of Medical Screening suggests that ProFound AI for 2D Mammography could have helped detect 48% of interval cancers and 93% of subgroups that include false-negatives and minimal sign lesionsNASHUA, N.H., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
iCAD Announces FDA Clearance for ProFound AI Version 3.0 for 3D Mammography
08.03.21
New Research Supporting ProFound AI Presented at European Congress of Radiology Online Meeting
08.03.21
iCAD Announces Closing of $25.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
04.03.21
iCAD to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
03.03.21
iCAD Announces Pricing of $22.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
02.03.21
iCAD Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock