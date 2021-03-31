The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB Shareholders will be held on 27 April 2021

If on the day of General Meeting of Shareholders, restrictions related to pandemic including the quarantine will be valid in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania or Vilnius city municipality and events or gatherings organized in public and closed areas will be banned or restricted, or any other restrictions are imposed, the participation in General Meeting of Shareholders would be possible only by voting in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. The Company cares about the health of its shareholders and employees thus recommends at first consider possibility to get the General Voting Ballot and participate in advance voting remotely, and only in exceptional case, when there is no other possibility, visit the Company’s office.

The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (code 121215434, registered address: Saltoniškių str. 7 A , Vilnius, Lithuania) Shareholders will be held in Telia Lietuva, AB headquarters, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, at 13.00 on 27 April 2021. Registration will take place from 12.00 till 12.30.

The meeting is convened by the initiative of the Board and following the decision of the Board adopted on 30 March 2021.

The General Meeting of Shareholders’ accounting day is 20 April 2021.

The shareholders’ proprietary rights accounting day is 11 May 2021.

Proposed Agenda:

1. Presentation by the Company’s auditor.

2. Approval of the annual consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2020 and presentation of the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2020.

3. Allocation of the profit of the Company of 2020.

4. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Report.

5. Election of the Company’s auditor.

6. Election of the Company’s Board members.

7. Regarding the implementation of decisions.

Shareholders who at the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders’ accounting day, i.e. 20 April 2021, are shareholders of the Company will have a right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights is concluded.

A person attending the General Meeting of Shareholders and having a voting right must bring with him/her a person’s identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.