 
checkAd

The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB Shareholders will be held on 27 April 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 15:05  |  48   |   |   


The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (code 121215434, registered address: Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania) Shareholders will be held in Telia Lietuva, AB headquarters, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, at 13.00 on 27 April 2021. Registration will take place from 12.00 till 12.30.

If on the day of General Meeting of Shareholders, restrictions related to pandemic including the quarantine will be valid in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania or Vilnius city municipality and events or gatherings organized in public and closed areas will be banned or restricted, or any other restrictions are imposed, the participation in General Meeting of Shareholders would be possible only by voting in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. The Company cares about the health of its shareholders and employees thus recommends at first consider possibility to get the General Voting Ballot and participate in advance voting remotely, and only in exceptional case, when there is no other possibility, visit the Company’s office.

The meeting is convened by the initiative of the Board and following the decision of the Board adopted on 30 March 2021.

The General Meeting of Shareholders’ accounting day is 20 April 2021.

The shareholders’ proprietary rights accounting day is 11 May 2021.

Proposed Agenda:
1. Presentation by the Company’s auditor.
2. Approval of the annual consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2020 and presentation of the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2020.
3. Allocation of the profit of the Company of 2020.
4. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Report.
5. Election of the Company’s auditor.
6. Election of the Company’s Board members.
7. Regarding the implementation of decisions.

Shareholders who at the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders’ accounting day, i.e. 20 April 2021, are shareholders of the Company will have a right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights is concluded.

A person attending the General Meeting of Shareholders and having a voting right must bring with him/her a person’s identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Seite 1 von 3
Telia Lietuva Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB Shareholders will be held on 27 April 2021 The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (code 121215434, registered address: Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania) Shareholders will be held in Telia Lietuva, AB headquarters, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, at 13.00 on 27 April …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
The Board approved financial statements for the year 2020 and proposes to pay 0.10 euro dividend per share for the year 2020