Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets Nationwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Renewable Energy Group (REG) (NASDAQ: REGI) fleet customers in Iowa, Washington, D.C. and Massachusetts are ramping up the use of B100 (100% biodiesel) in their fleets. Through a partnership with Optimus Technologies, REG is helping fleets achieve their sustainability goals and reach near-zero emissions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005852/en/

Fleets across the nation are improving their emission reductions by implementing B100 (100% biodiesel) technology into their fleets. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fleets across the nation are improving their emission reductions by implementing B100 (100% biodiesel) technology into their fleets. (Photo: Business Wire)

Biodiesel is a cleaner alternative to petroleum diesel that is readily available today. It is suitable for use in any diesel engine, and works with current infrastructure, often being blended at a level of 20%, or B20. With Optimus’ new technology, biodiesel is now able to be utilized as B100.

REG is helping fleets achieve their sustainability goals with B100 not only by providing B100 fuel, but also by investing in infrastructure. REG is providing turnkey services including storage tanks, dispensers and logistics solutions that provide a simple, low-cost total carbon reduction strategy.

“Delivering sustainable fuel directly to customers is a key element of REG’s downstream strategy and it is exciting to see the demand growing for B100,” said Bob Kenyon, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing for REG. “It has been common in the past to see fleets utilizing blends of B5 to B20 in their fleets, but the capability of offering B100 as a finished fuel is an attractive lower carbon fuel solution for our customers.”

The B100 system from Optimus Technologies is an innovative and cost-effective approach for fleets to improve on their emissions targets, as REG biodiesel reduces carbon by up to 88% compared to petroleum diesel.1 Vehicles are equipped to run on B100 through a simple vehicle add-on that works in conjunction with the conventional diesel vehicle components for exceptional performance. The system starts and shuts down the engine on conventional diesel, operating on 100% biodiesel only after the vehicle has reached optimal operating conditions. This allows fleets to operate on B100 year-round.

