GreenBox POS Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, has provided its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Achieved a company record processing volume of $131 million during the fourth quarter 2020, an increase of 254% sequentially from the third quarter of 2020

Completed a $50.1 million public offering and uplisting to the NASDAQ National Market

Joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, enabling the company to have direct push-to-card payments and co-branded Visa card issuance capabilities

Announced the development of GBOXT, a new secure smart-contract token technology to accelerate transaction volume in the GreenBox blockchain platform

Launched the Generation 3 white label bank offering to pave the way for banks to connect and process transactions using GreenBox blockchain infrastructure

Launched Generation 3 advanced large-scale technology upgrades to rapidly accelerate portfolio onboarding and processing efficiency

Announced the planned acquisition of ChargeSavvy, a specialty retail payment processing company with $500 million in annual processing volume

Completed a $2.66 million private placement for development of Generation 3 technology upgrades

Appointed Vanessa Luna, experienced payments industry executive, as Chief Operating Officer

Management Commentary

“The fourth quarter 2020 marked the end to a breakout year for GreenBox POS as technology upgrades made to our blockchain based payment platform accelerated the pace of merchant portfolio onboarding,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “The company achieved a record setting quarter for number of clients onboarded and processing volume and continues to see strong momentum in early 2021. The successful deployment of the rapid onboarding module, among other features, in Generation 3 facilitated this surge in growth. Another benchmark achievement for GreenBox was our successful uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market combined with a $50.1 million public offering which we believe will both raise national awareness of GreenBox in the capital markets while providing ample resources to continue to develop our technology.

“Looking forward, our white label bank offering and new smart-contract token provide exciting opportunities for rapid growth and adoption of our platform. Our recently announced partnership with Visa’s FastTrack program confirms our ongoing efforts to integrate with tier-1 partners. Furthermore, our pending acquisition of ChargeSavvy, expected to close in the second quarter, would provide a significant boost to our annual revenue and earnings while creating opportunities to expand into new verticals and adding new anti-fraud technology for higher-risk, higher fee merchants.

“While proud of our accomplishments during 2020, we are just getting started. We believe we have the technology, resources, and partnerships in place to continue to establish GreenBox as a leader in the financial technology space. I would like to thank our stakeholders for their ongoing support and commitment. We look forward to a successful 2021 as we continue to execute on our strategy to bring secure, instantly settled, blockchain based payment solutions to the world while creating long-term sustainable value for our shareholders,” concluded Nisan.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $3.0 million, compared to revenues of $0.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, revenues were flat compared to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to ChargeSavvy exiting the GreenBox ecosystem.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.7 million, or 55.8% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of $0.1 million, in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, gross profit increased 37.6% from $1.2 million, or 39.6% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to increase processing efficiency and reduced cost to scale.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $5.3 million, compared to $2.5 million in the same quarter a year ago, and $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses was due to an increase in one-time charges and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses.

The Company’s net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was ($4.5) million, or ($0.15) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of ($3.3) million, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago. Net income in the third quarter of 2020 was ($0.5) million or $0.00 per basic and diluted share. The sequential decline was primarily due to an increase in one-time charges and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses related to the public offering and Nasdaq uplisting that was completed in the first quarter.

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 Summary

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased 14.8% to $8.5 million, compared to revenue of $10.0 million in the previous year. The decline in revenue was primarily due to ChargeSavvy exiting the GreenBox ecosystem in August 2020.

Gross profit for 2020 increased to $3.7 million, or 43% of revenues, compared to gross profit of ($1.1) million in the previous year. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to lower cost of revenue in 2020 as a result of increased processing efficiency and decreased cost to scale.

Total operating expenses for the full year 2020 were $8.8 million, compared to $4.5 million in the previous year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, professional fees and payroll costs.

The Company’s net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was ($5.0) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share outstanding, compared to net income of ($4.7) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share outstanding, in the prior year. The decline in net income was primarily due to one-time charges and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.3 million for the year ended 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release discusses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense and gain (loss) in equity investment. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because we believe they provide additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments. Although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. See also Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to GreenBox POS, Inc., to Adjusted EBITDA in the table below.*

GreenBox POS

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(unaudited)

December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ - $ - Restricted cash 1,832,735 763,110 Accounts receivable, net 10,000 70,257 Accounts receivables from fines and fees from merchant, net of allowance for bad debt of $6,665,031 and $6,665,031, respectively. 2,789,230 2,776,687 Cash due from gateways, net 7,303,949 8,426,844 Prepaid and other current assets 70,130 42,062 Total current assets 12,006,044 12,078,960 Non-current Assets: Property and equipment, net 57,264 66,491 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 117,795 229,639 Other assets 81,636 - Total non-current assets 256,695 296,130 Total assets $ 12,262,739 $ 12,375,090 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 210,094 $ 504,505 Other current liabilities 68,138 15,100 Accrued interest - 368,071 Payment processing liabilities, net 10,199,956 14,021,892 Short-term notes payable, net of debt discount of $0 and $32,418, respectively - 741,253 Note payable, payroll protection plan loan 272,713 - Convertible debt, net of debt discount of $2,993,408 and $0, respectively 856,592 807,500 Derivative liability - 1,050,063 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 120,110 113,935 Total current liabilities 11,727,603 17,622,319 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion - 120,110 Long-term debt 149,900 - Total liabilities 11,877,503 17,742,429 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity (Deficit): Common stock, par value $0.001, 82,500,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding of 30,710,646 and 28,310,489, respectively 30,711 28,311 Common stock - issuable - 2,872 Additional paid-in capital 12,079,074 1,318,647 Accumulated deficit (11,724,549 ) (6,717,169 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 385,236 (5,367,339 ) Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 12,262,739 $ 12,375,090

GreenBox POS

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 8,525,015 $ 10,002,857 Cost of revenue 4,825,587 11,091,140 Gross profit 3,699,428 (1,088,283 ) Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 93,868 45,928 Research and development 1,363,757 1,255,296 Payroll and payroll taxes 1,796,160 1,429,136 Professional fees 1,691,107 1,026,556 General and administrative 3,836,120 750,078 Depreciation and amortization 22,742 16,216 Total operating expenses 8,803,754 4,523,210 Loss from operations (5,104,326 ) (5,611,493 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense - debt discount (1,149,677 ) (195,201 ) Interest (expense) income (359,493 ) (604,504 ) Derivative expense (641,366 ) (634,766 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liability (383,769 ) (415,297 ) Merchant fines and penalty income 2,630,796 2,776,687 Other income or expense 455 - Total other expense, net 96,946 926,919 Loss before provision for income taxes (5,007,380 ) (4,684,574 ) Income tax provision - - Net loss $ (5,007,380 ) $ (4,684,574 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 29,868,955 27,969,702

GreenBox POS

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,007,380 ) $ (4,684,574 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation expense 15,876 14,019 Interest expense - debt discount 1,102,706 195,201 Stock compensation expense 3,036,009 86,500 Stock issued for services and others 1,262,641 - Changes in fair value of derivative liability (1,050,063 ) 1,050,063 Noncash lease expense - (4,406 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 60,257 (20,259 ) Accounts receivables from fines and fees from merchant, net (12,543 ) (2,776,687 ) Cash due from gateways, net 1,122,895 (7,796,145 ) Prepaid and other current assets (28,068 ) (4,830 ) Other assets (81,636 ) - Accounts payable (295,181 ) 386,288 Other current liabilities 53,038 5,699 Accrued interest (515,202 ) 235,581 Payment processing liabilities, net (3,821,936 ) 13,156,806 Lease liability, net of asset (2,091 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (4,160,678 ) (156,744 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,649 ) (49,795 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,649 ) (49,795 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from convertible debt 3,678,000 482,500 Repayments on convertible debt (985,500 ) (496,500 ) Repayment on long-term debt 149,900 (75,000 ) Borrowings from short-term notes payable 1,531,867 1,132,975 Repayments on short-term notes payable (2,305,538 ) (359,304 ) Borrowings under note payable, payroll protection plan loan 272,713 - Proceeds from issuances of common stock 2,860,000 Proceeds from stock option exercises 35,510 - Net cash provided by financing activities 5,236,952 684,671 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,069,625 478,132 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of year 763,110 284,978 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of year $ 1,832,735 $ 763,110 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the years for: Interest $ 727,564 $ 988,751 Income taxes $ 800 $ 800

FY 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to GreenBox POS, Inc., to Adjusted EBITDA*

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Net loss $ (5,007,380 ) Adjustments to net loss: Non-cash adjustments - income (loss): Interest expense - debt discount 1,149,677 Stock compensation expense 3,036,009 Common stocks issued for services and others 1,262,641 Derivative expense 641,366 Changes in fair value of derivative liability 383,769 Merchant fines and penalty income (2,630,796 ) Total non-cash adjustments 3,842,666 Non-recurring expenses - income (loss): Transaction fees paid to investment bank and lawyers 612,800 Outside consultant 202,492 Finance costs 245,128 Total non-recurring expenses 1,060,420 EBIDTA Adjustment: Interest expense 359,493 Depreciation 22,742 Total EBIDTA adjustments 382,235 Total adjustments to net loss: 5,285,321 Adjusted net income $ 277,941

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measurement is not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.