Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History Month webinar, Empowering Women

Moderated by international journalist Carolina Amoroso, the webinar spotlighted Susy Bobenrieth, Millicom EVP Chief Human Resources Officer, alongside Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau for the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The event highlighted key concepts on leadership, equality, and invaluable advice for young professionals navigating the tech industry in a digitally powered era.

“Be confident, and don’t be afraid to ask questions that may not even be in your realm or function. Chances are, everyone else has the same questions,” said Susy Bobenrieth. “The more you ask, the more knowledge you acquire.”

The two leaders spoke on key tactics for professional success, spotlighting recent industry growth and the critical need for women and girls to get involved in tech in order to bridge the digital gender divide.

“It’s important to have a strong network of men and women around you. Reach out, ask questions, listen. Find your way and find your space,” said Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “COVID has put a spotlight on the tech industry, on connectivity. What we do is critical – I would encourage more women and girls to get involved.”

Both Millicom and the ITU are proud to take part in this year’s International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month theme, #ChooseToChallenge, recognizing that change, while imminent, is dependent upon strong voices to lead the charge, taking the next step toward equality.

“Do more than your job. Look right, look left, look around the corner, and come with more solutions and ideas to create the future. Don’t dwell on setbacks, but continue moving forward to be the change you wish to see,” commented Bobenrieth.

“If there is no space for you at the table, bring your own chair. Bring your own chair, and then perhaps leave it for the next one,” said Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

As it fulfills its purpose of building the digital highways that connect people, improve lives, and develop communities, working to sustain digital connectivity across the Latin American Region, Millicom is proud to strengthen its relationship with ITU, having joined as a member this year. In addition, Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos was named to the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development this year.

