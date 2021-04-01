DGAP-News: SHW AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast SHW AG: publishes its Annual Report 2020 and forecast for 2021 01.04.2021 / 16:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHW AG publishes its Annual Report 2020 and forecast for 2021

- Group sales of € 392.9 million (down 9.1 per cent on the previous year)

- EBITDA margin of 6.4 per cent within targeted corridor (6 to 8 per cent)

Aalen, 1 April 2021. SHW AG, one of the leading automotive suppliers of CO2-relevant pumps and engine components as well as composite brake discs, today published its annual report for fiscal year 2020.

"Nothing kept us on edge in 2020 like the coronavirus," says Wolfgang Plasser, CEO of SHW AG. "The effects were already felt at the beginning of the year at our Chinese location. Based on the first lessons learned here it was possible to take proactive action for the entire SHW Group at extremely short notice. A strong fourth quarter enabled us to achieve an acceptable result, which, after taking account of non-recurring expenses, allowed us to break even at an operating level."

Sales and EBITDA margin within guidance

Group sales in fiscal year 2020 of € 392.3 million and 9.1 per cent down on the previous year were slightly above the sales guidance issued in October of between € 370 million and € 390 million.

Consolidated EBITDA came to € 25.3 million compared to € 41.5 million in the previous year. At 6.4 per cent, the EBITDA margin was below the previous year's figure of 9.6 per cent.

Outlook 2021: margin of 8 per cent tpo 11 per cent expected

In light of the currently foreseeable macroeconomic climate, the Management Board of SHW AG forecasts Group sales in fiscal year 2021 to lie in a range of between € 420 million and € 460 million and the EBITDA margin to lie in a range between 8 and 11 per cent. The forecast is based on the assumption that the corona pandemic will not lead to any further major restrictions that could significantly impact the business of the Company.