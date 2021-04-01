 
checkAd

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
01.04.2021, 17:45  |  39   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Ryan Lee (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: Grant of shares as part of remuneration package
date: 01.04.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a Trading Venue
currency: Euro


price volume
0 7195

total volume: 7195
total price: 0
average price: 0


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4880180
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luxus Dividende, Kommentar von Sebastian Schmid zur Daimler
ZEISS Opens High-Tech Center to Leverage New Digital and Other Market Opportunities in North ...
Die deutschen Legehennenhalter setzen Standards in Sachen Tierwohl und stellen zu Ostern die ...
CoinLoan Token ist jetzt an der Bittrex Global Exchange gelistet
Gutes Ergebnis in einem außergewöhnlichen Jahr (FOTO)
Mit starken Partnern in den Breitbandausbau investieren / -3i Infrastructure plc beteiligt sich an der DNS: NET Gruppe und finanziert Glasfaserausbau
Vorwerk-Deutschland-Chef: Thermomix-Kopien sind Ansporn für Innovation
Saisonarbeitskräfte / DRV-Präsident Holzenkamp: "Ausweitung der 70-Tage-Regelung ist der richtige Schritt"
nd.DerTag über das neue Gesetz zur Bekämpfung von Steueroasen: Sozialdemokratischer Papiertiger
Arm im Alter? - 68 Prozent der jungen Frauen fürchten Altersarmut
Titel
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Luxus Dividende, Kommentar von Sebastian Schmid zur Daimler
Rainer von Holst, V999 and the Blockchain, or the question what does the investor need to know? ...
Kollateralschaden, Kommentar von Anna Sleegers zur Commerzbank
Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe
Aya Gold & Silver meldet Rekordergebnisse inklusive operativem Cashflow von 3,4 Millionen ...
Auszeichnung "Nachhaltiges Engagement" für Kaufland (FOTO)
Panasonic SC-PMX802: HiFi-Premium-System der Extraklasse (FOTO)
dm startet die "Mission Zukunftsfähigkeit": dm-drogerie markt veröffentlicht seinen Nachhaltigkeitsbericht und stellt mit "Pro ...
Hochperformante Cloudtechnologie für die Zukunft der SAP-Archivierung (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Fiat-Chrysler im Diesel-Abgasskandal erstmals verurteilt / Landgericht Koblenz fällt ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:33 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
15:29 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
31.03.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
31.03.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
31.03.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
31.03.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
31.03.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
31.03.21
EANS-Gesamtstimmrechte: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte und des Kapitals gemäß § 135 Abs. 1 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
31.03.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
31.03.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
8
Atrium hohe dividendenrendite