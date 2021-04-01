 
DGAP-DD Klöckner & Co SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.04.2021, 19:26   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2021 / 19:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: George John
Last name(s): Ganem III

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Klöckner & Co SE

b) LEI
529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KC01000

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 25.5% of the annual gross bonus for the fiscal year 2020 shall be invested in shares of Klöckner & Co SE with a three-year lock up period

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.791771 EUR 179780.1100 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.791771 EUR 179780.1100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-04-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Klöckner & Co SE
Am Silberpalais 1
47057 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.kloeckner.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65267  01.04.2021 



