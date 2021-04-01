 
checkAd

Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 22:05  |  32   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that effective March 29, 2021, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted Sharon Chiarella, Chief Product Officer, the option to purchase 71,376 shares of the company’s Class A common stock, at a per share exercise price of $47.14, and restricted stock units to acquire 36,006 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. The stock options vest over three years, with one sixth of the shares vesting on the six-month anniversary of Ms. Chiarella’s start date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to Ms. Chiarella’s continued service on each vesting date. The restricted stock units vest over three years, with one sixth of the shares vesting on December 15, 2021, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Ms. Chiarella’s continued service on each vesting date. The stock options and restricted stock units were granted pursuant to, and are subject to the terms of, the Stitch Fix, Inc. 2019 Inducement Plan and forms of stock option and restricted stock unit agreements thereunder, which were approved by the company's board of directors in October 2019 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.
Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we’ve helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com. 

CONTACT: IR Contact:
 
David Pearce
ir@stitchfix.com
 
PR Contact:
 
Suzy Sammons
media@stitchfix.com



Stitch Fix Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grant SAN FRANCISCO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that effective March 29, 2021, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
Ingredion Expands Specialty Ingredient Portfolio With Acquisition of KaTech
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Aktien New York: Standard- und Techwerte deutlich höher - Rotationsunterbrechung
09.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Techwerte erholt - Auch Dow im Plus
09.03.21
Opening Bell: Apple, Stitch Fix, Baidu, Peloton, Nio, Xpeng, Tesla, Beyond Meat
08.03.21
Stitch Fix Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
03.03.21
Stitch Fix to Present at the Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
11
Stitch Fix