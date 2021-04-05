Tyler Technologies Acquires ReadySub School Scheduling Solution

“The acquisition of ReadySub strengthens Tyler’s school portfolio and brings more comprehensive solutions to the school districts that we serve,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “We plan to build integrations with our school administration products, providing more value to districts as we help them implement all-in-one workflows. This supports our Connected Communities vision as we work with clients to tie together these disparate processes.”

ReadySub delivers comprehensive absence and substitute management and serves approximately 1,000 school districts across the United States, approximately 20 of which overlap with Tyler’s 2,000 school district clients. The solution helps districts with the labor-intensive and demanding task of filling both planned and unplanned staff absences with the most highly qualified substitute resources. With continuous pressure due to substitute teacher shortages – exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic – districts can more easily retain a pool of qualified substitutes and automate the searching and filling of needed substitute spots. Additionally, ReadySub can integrate with districts’ payroll processes, eliminating duplicate work and streamlining related payroll tasks.

For substitute employees, they can more easily make themselves known and available to districts in their area and control when they take assignments and when they plan to be unavailable. The solution’s cloud-based platform makes it easy for substitutes and district staff to access the tool from any device, including smartphones and tablets.

“We are looking forward to joining the Tyler Technologies organization as we feel they share our vision for technology in K-12 space,” said Michael Lucia, head of business development, ReadySub. “We are excited about seeing the positive impact we will make together for school districts, their staff, and their students.”

Founded by David Vail and Vince Zanella, ReadySub is based in Seattle, Washington, and has 10 full-time employees. ReadySub management and staff will become part of Tyler’s Schools organization and its current employees are expected to remain working remotely.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

