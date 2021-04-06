OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces First Peer-Reviewed Publication in Science Advances on OSE-230, its Novel Monoclonal Antibody Agonist Therapy Triggering Resolution of Chronic Inflammation

The article, entitled: “ Agonist anti-ChemR23 mAb reduces tissue neutrophil accumulation and triggers chronic inflammation resolution ” (1) reports on the discovery and preclinical data for OSE-230, an innovative agonist antibody against ChemR23, also known as chemerin chemokine-like receptor 1 (CMKLR1), a G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) expressed on myeloid immune cells known to modulate inflammation.

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) ( ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announced the first peer-reviewed publication on OSE-230, a novel and innovative approach in the management of the resolution of chronic and severe inflammation, in Science Advances .

OSE Immunotherapeutics’s R&D team identified ChemR23 as a GPCR receptor of the resolution program overexpressed in the inflamed tissues of patients unresponsive to anti-TNFα or anti-α4β7 therapies with high unmet medical needs.

The preclinical results demonstrate that OSE-230 accelerates inflammation resolution and tissue hemostasis in severe inflammatory models. Most importantly, OSE-230 triggers pro-resolutive actions resulting in the resolution of chronic inflammation in models where such recovery is deficient or missing. The direct consequence of OSE-230 pro-resolutive actions is a marked reduction of fibrosis in inflamed tissues and a significant reduction in the development of inflammation-driven tumors.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “We are very pleased with this publication on OSE-230 in ‘Science Advances', a journal of highest scientific level which recognizes the disruptive innovation of our research program. This is the first peer-reviewed publication to describe an agonist monoclonal antibody, which triggers pro-resolutive mechanisms in macrophages and neutrophils in chronic inflammatory condition. This breakthrough discovery opens the development pathway of OSE-230 in various chronic inflammations such as inflammatory bowel diseases, arthritis, type 1 diabetes, lung or kidney inflammatory diseases. We believe this discovery suggests OSE-230 could also be used as a treatment in severe COVID-19 patients where excessive inflammation has a key role in the physiopathology of the disease”.