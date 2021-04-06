AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago to conduct research for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19

AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO TO CONDUCT RESEARCH FOR THE PREVENTION AND TREATMENT OF COVID-19 WITH MASITINIB AND OTHER AB SCIENCE PROPRIETARY DRUGS

Paris, April 6 2021, 8am CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB), together with the University of Chicago, today announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement for conducting research on the prevention and treatment of humans infected with nidoviruses, coronaviruses and picornaviruses.

This collaboration follows the discovery by the University of Chicago that masitinib inhibits the main protease (3CLpro) necessary for the SARS-CoV-2 viral replication cycle [1].

Under this agreement, AB Science will supply masitinib and more than 130 other AB Science proprietary drugs that have demonstrated activity against SARS-CoV-2 main protease 3CL-Pro via virtual screening methodology, and will benefit from the proprietary research platform of the University of Chicago.

The University of Chicago will perform the following research activities:

Enhance the preclinical program of masitinib against SARS-CoV-2

Initiate investigation with masitinib against other viruses that are dependent on protease 3CL-Pro for replication

Test and identify analogues of masitinib active against SARS-CoV-2 protease 3CL-Pro

To secure and consolidate patent positions, AB Science and the University of Chicago will merge their patent rights related to masitinib or masitinib analogues related to virology applications. The University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation worked with the researchers to file the associated patents and then completed the license agreement with AB Science.