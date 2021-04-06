AS Tallink Grupp statistics for March 2021 and the first quarter of the 2021 financial year
In March 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 71 979 passengers, which is a 74.2% decrease compared to March 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 31 466 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 53.1% to 19 720 units in the same comparison.
In the first quarter of the 2021 financial year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 267 224 passengers, which is an 82.9% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 14.5% to 85 156 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 60.2% to 75 815 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2021 and the first quarter of the financial year were the following:
|
March
2021
|
March
2020
|Change
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2020
|Change
|Passengers
|71 979
|279 507
|-74.2%
|267 224
|1 566 730
|-82.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|13 286
|71 030
|-81.3%
|56 077
|469 607
|-88.1%
|Estonia - Finland
|55 419
|170 380
|-67.5%
|201 446
|847 818
|-76.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 274
|19 707
|-83.4%
|9 701
|140 544
|-93.1%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|18 390
|-100.0%
|0
|108 761
|-100.0%
|Cargo Units
|31 466
|35 037
|-10.2%
|85 156
|99 617
|-14.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|6 217
|6 565
|-5.3%
|16 950
|20 574
|-17.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|21 526
|24 137
|-10.8%
|57 595
|64 739
|-11.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 723
|3 626
|2.7%
|10 611
|11 078
|-4.2%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|709
|-100.0%
|0
|3 226
|-100.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|19 720
|42 045
|-53.1%
|75 815
|190 292
|-60.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|1 714
|4 126
|-58.5%
|7 739
|20 000
|-61.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|17 918
|34 246
|-47.7%
|67 743
|151 492
|-55.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|88
|1 504
|-94.1%
|333
|8 844
|-96.2%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|2 169
|-100.0%
|0
|9 956
|-100.0%
|
