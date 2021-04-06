GBT is Seeking to Upgrade its qTerm Device Power Management System to Enable Longer Working Time

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is seeking to upgrade qTerm’s power management system to enable longer working time. During preliminary testing of the device, GBT decided to enhance the device’s power management capabilities due to high usage expectations. In order to accommodate extensive usage of the device on a daily basis, GBT is now developing an enhanced power system to enable longer working hours. The Company’s R&D efforts are evaluating different types of batteries and supporting electronics to prolong usage time. The device is targeted to be typically in a sleep mode and wake up upon request for vitals measurement. Upon click of a button, the device will wake up and connect to a mobile application via BLE (Low Energy Bluetooth). A vital measurement can be taken, proving LED based visual feedback by qTerm. The results will be shown numerically on the mobile application. After about one minute the device will enter a sleep mode until the next measurement request. The mobile app and a synchronized web application will be providing the battery status and other information including history, statistics, geographical location, proximity alerts and more. The Company will also evaluate a rechargeable battery option as another method of providing longer working hours. The contemplated improved power system is also part of the overall FDA revisions certification process, aiming to define the device for telemedicine purposes enabling remote vitals results to be sent to clinics and hospitals for physicians review in real time.



"As with every new gadget, electronics users are expected to extensively use the qTerm device whether it is for taking vital signs or simply for fun. Therefore, we are seeking to enhance the device power management system and currently evaluating potential solutions. Since we anticipate extensive usage as with every modern, “cool” electronics we want to make sure that users will be able to enjoy qTerm for reasonable time before replacing or recharging its battery. We are always working on our technology improvements and enhancements to bring it to the highest standards and results for our customers. Especially with medical technology, it is imperative to ensure reasonable operating time to achieve device’s long operating time, high performance and accurate results."